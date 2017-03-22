(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
China-based Far
East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB-' and
Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable.
Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall
and among the
largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It
has a market share
of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's
major
shareholders include SinoChem Group (23.3%), China Minsheng
Investment Corp.,
Ltd. (13.4%), Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (9.2%) and the
vice chairman of
the board and CEO, Kong Fanxing (7.2%). The remaining shares are
owned by the
public.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Far East Horizon's ratings are driven by its adequate risk
appetite, which
features effective underwriting policies and process,
strengthened risk control
and contained market risks. The ratings also reflect its
satisfactory funding
and liquidity profile, asset quality and franchise. The company
has a stable
management team, which has executed a well-developed strategy
and achieved its
business targets and financial objectives. The company has a
consistent
strategy, which contributes to the steady, progressive
development of its
franchise and corporate culture.
Far East Horizon has an institutionalised and well-defined risk
management
system. Risk control has been progressively enhanced, while
asset quality has
held up steadily and compares stronger than that of Chinese
banks. There have
been no major control or compliance incidents in the last few
years. The company
has modest appetite for market-risk exposure and has kept
interest rate and
currency risk exposures low, while actively managing its
asset/liability match.
The company has been improving its funding base with solid
access to diverse
funding channels. Its established market presence allows it to
tap the debt
market with adequate flexibility. For instance, Far East Horizon
is one of
China's largest asset-backed securities issuers, with 14
issuances totalling
CNY35 billion in 2015 and 2016, accounting for about 24% of
total asset-back
securities issuances in the market. It also has a diversity of
debt issuances,
with issuances in both onshore and offshore markets.
We expect Far East Horizon to sustain its satisfactory asset
quality, reflecting
its focus on non-cyclical and livelihood-related industries,
diversified finance
portfolio and adequate underwriting risk controls. The company's
receivables
composition manifests its strategic focus on domestic
consumption-related
industries and public service sectors, which have lower
cyclicality and reliable
cash flow, and are in line with government policy and
demographic trends.
Healthcare, education, and infrastructure accounted for the
majority of Far East
Horizon's receivable portfolio at between 54% and 56% from 2012
to June 2016.
Far East Horizon maintained its non-performing asset ratio at a
healthy
0.6%-1.0% from 2010 to June 2016, while impairment charges have
remained below
100bp. Actual losses are markedly smaller, as Far East Horizon
has high recovery
rates on its non-performing assets.
The company has established itself as one of China's largest
leasing companies
with leading positions in healthcare and education. Far East
Horizon fills a
market niche in leasing items in small amounts, such as hospital
equipment,
while most other large leasing companies serve as the leasing
arms of their
state-bank parents and target big-ticket items, such as aircraft
and
infrastructure projects. It also offers advisory and brokerage
services by
leveraging its experience and expertise in various industries,
thus transforming
itself into a competitive one-stop solution house beyond a pure
financing
company. This helps generate substantial non-interest income and
increase
customer loyalty. We see the value-added services as protecting
profitability
and the customer-base amid keen competition.
The Stable Outlook on Far East Horizon's IDR reflects our
expectation that its
performance and strategy remain unchanged.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is not probable in the short term. However, a major
improvement in
Far East Horizon's funding profile, including securing a stable
funding pool and
extensive advancement in its market status, could result in a
rating upgrade.
The ratings may be downgraded if there is an opportunistic shift
in Far East
Horizon's business model toward greater risk-taking without a
commensurate
increase in risk buffers. China's operating environment is
developing and is
less stable, which could limit an improvement in the company's
credit strength
and potentially undermine its perceived funding strengths.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Leo Wah, CFA
Director
+852 2263 9951
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Director
+886 2 8175 7614
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of relevant rating committee: 8 March 2017
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
Mar 2017)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria --
Effective July 15,
2016 – March 10, 2017 (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020888
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
