(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Gazprom-Media Holding's (GMHP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. GMPH is a diversified media company, with most revenues and EBITDA generated by its two free-to-air channels, NTV and TNT. The company's operating profile is strong for the rating level and its current net cash position is a positive factor for its creditworthiness. However, this is overlaid by management's relatively high potential leverage tolerance of up to 2.0x-2.5x net debt/EBITDA and no clarity over the company's longer-term capital structure and dividend policy. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Strong Competitive Positions GPMH holds a solid position in the Russian TV landscape and in terms of audience share its TV channels typically perform better than their direct competitors. In the mid to long term the TV advertising market is likely to slow down but Fitch expects at least mid-single digit growth. - High Dependence on Ad Revenues GPMH is highly dependent on ad revenues, which accounted for 80% of the total in 2012. This reliance will continuel, in line with its Western European peers. The NTV+ subsidiary provides some revenue diversification for GPMH, but it is considered subscale and its low profitability has a an overall dilutive effect on group margins. - Proven Resilience in a DownturnGPMH's business proved to be reasonably resilient in a downturn which is a positive. As demonstrated in 2008-09, in the case of a macroeconomic contraction, GPMH's ability to overcome market conditions and preserve EBITDA margins and free cash flow generation was at a good level both in absolute terms and compared with European peers. The solid net cash position allowed it to survive the crisis better than competitors, which Fitch considers positive. The Russian TV market shrank by 18% yoy in 2009 but the company was able to mitigate the negative impact through a number of cost-cutting initiatives. Fitch expects that the company would be able to promptly respond to any revenue problems by downsizing its cost base. This flexibility is provided, among other things, by a relatively low reliance on foreign content, which Fitch estimates at below 15% of the total. - Volatile Russian Ad Market Overall, the Russian ad and, specifically, TV ad market demonstrated higher volatility than key European markets in the downturn following the 2009 financial crisis. Relatively higher Russian market volatility is likely to be a persistent factor. A significant amount of ad revenues comes from large international groups that tend to quickly de-emphasize emerging market exposure at distressed times. -Internet and Structural Market Shifts Fitch notes that the continuing rise of the Internet as a media platform in Russia has not been disruptive so far. TV advertising market share experienced a fairly modest decline to 48.4% in 2012 from 52% in 2009 mitigated by ad inflation. However, continuing Internet expansion and structural changes in the TV market such as wider proliferation of niche channels and fragmented viewership are considered a longer-term threat. If these led to a significant decline in viewership and/or ad market shares, it could lead to negative rating action. - Reasonable Control Over Content Fitch views GMPH's content strategy as reasonably balanced with an appropriate mixture of internally-produced and outsourced content. Growing dependence on any single external content producer may become an issue and would be viewed as credit negative although not necessarily leading to negative rating action. A good degree of content flexibility is provided by the company's long pipeline of contracted content production sufficient to cover over three years of operations. - Parential Support Not Factored Into Ratings GPMH group is 100% owned by Gazprombank ('BBB-'/Stable). Fitch believes that a media group cannot be viewed as a strategic asset for a bank, and therefore does not factor any up-notching for parental support. A sale of GPMH would be viewed as event risk, but the impact of a new shareholder may be limited if GPMH's leverage does not exceed 1.2x net debt/EBITDA. - Healthy EBITDA Margins, Strong Liquidity GPMH has been strongly FCF generative on the back of healthy EBITDA margins - at above 20% on average in 2010-2012. Fitch expects strong FCF generation to continue. FCF will be temporarily pressured by investments into a new TV studio centre, but we estimate that FCF is unlikely to drop to below RUB4.5bn over this period. Pre-dividend FCF margin was 18% in 2012, which is strong for the rating category. The company benefits from a large cash position of RUB16.8bn on its balance sheet at end-2012. This is held as cash and deposits with the company's shareholder, Gaprombank. RATING SENSITIVITIES Although not considered an imminent risk, structural changes in the TV market such as fragmenting TV audience or a growing share of ad revenues diverting to Internet could weaken GPMH's leadership and pricing power. - A significant decline in viewership share/TV ad market share would be rating negative. - A leverage increase to above 1.2x net debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis might be negative. - A stronger commitment to maintain net leverage at or below 1x net debt/EBITDA and more clarity on the targeted capital structure/dividend policy would be credit positive. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Long-Term IDR: published at 'BB', Outlook Stable National Long-Term Rating: assigned at 'AA-(rus)', Outlook Stable 