SYDNEY, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today published
the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) Rating for Australia-based Genworth
Mortgage Insurance
Australia Ltd's (GMA) operating subsidiary, Genworth Financial
Mortgage
Insurance Pty Limited (GFMI). The Rating is 'A+' and the Outlook
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects a robust standalone credit profile that
includes strong
capital ratios, a conservative investment approach, a leading
market position
with high barriers to entry, and solid operating performance.
GFMI is able to
achieve a higher rating than the US operating subsidiaries (IFS
Ratings
'BBB'/Negative) of its majority shareholder Genworth Financial
Inc (GNW), as a
result of the strength of the regulatory ring-fencing in
Australia and
substantial minority shareholder base (34%).
Fitch considers GNW constrained from undertaking capital actions
that would
weaken the credit profile of GMA for regulatory and business
reasons. In the
agency's opinion GNW would be limited to selling down its stake
in GMA if it
wanted to repatriate a significant level of capital from the
Australian
operations.
Fitch assesses GMA on a stand-alone basis as a result of its
partial IPO in 2014
and a downgrade to GNW's ratings would not result in a downgrade
to GFMI's
rating. GMA has a majority non-executive and locally resident
board, and four of
the nine board members including the Chairman are independent.
The board is
ultimately responsible for ensuring that GMA maintains a strong
credit profile
to support the franchise, and it is the boards' responsibility
to ensure that
GMA's risk management framework is integrated into its internal
capital adequacy
assessment process. The agency believes Australia's prudential
and legal
framework ensures a robust level of board governance and
behaviour.
GMA is the largest lenders mortgage insurer (LMI) by premium
volume in
Australia, and one of only two independent LMIs operating in the
sector. In a
tightly regulated environment, characterised by strong customer
relationships
that change infrequently, barriers to entry are high which Fitch
believes helps
underpin the company's competitive position.
Capital ratios are strong and GMA reported coverage of the
regulatory prescribed
capital amount (PCA) of 1.56x at end-September 2014 (end-2013:
1.48x). A
traditionally solid earnings performance has supported internal
capital
generation and the company currently targets a conservative
dividend payout
ratio of between 50% and 70%. In Fitch's internal modelling
GMA's capital levels
would be sufficient to withstand a range of severe economic
downturns, and at
the current rating level contain solid buffers.
GMA's listing on the Australian stock exchange, minimal debt
(financial leverage
was 6% at end-2013) and a proven ability to generate capital
internally supports
its financial flexibility. GMA produced a combined ratio of 60%
in 2013, up from
99% in 2012. The improved underwriting performance was helped by
falling loan
delinquency rates which in turn generated a positive prior
period reserve
release (3% of opening equity), in addition to the stabilisation
of the poorly
performing 2007 and 2008 underwriting years. Underwriting
criteria has tightened
since 2008, particularly in relation to low documentation loans,
and the
delinquency rate development for underwriting years from 2009
has improved as a
result.
A low-risk investment approach results in a portfolio dominated
by highly rated
fixed-income securities and at end-2013, 100% of investments
were in cash and
fixed-income securities, of which 98% were rated 'A' or higher.
Fitch expects
GMA to increase the level of risk in the investment portfolio to
support returns
in the future. However, due to the conservative starting point,
any modest
reallocation is unlikely to impact GMA's credit profile.
GMA is a monoline insurer and is susceptible to a systemic
downturn in the
Australian housing market. However, there is geographic
diversity in its
Australian exposures which helps mitigate the potential adverse
impact of a
regional downturn. Historically, default rates have varied among
states and
regions due to the wide variation in economic stresses across
Australia.
Self-insurance and adverse selection remain a threat to the LMI
business model,
particularly as banks operating with internal capital models
gain limited
capital relief by using LMI. However, the benefits of credit
risk transfer, and
the operational risk mitigation provided by GMA, continues to
support business
volumes and its relationships with lenders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Triggers for a downgrade: A very severe housing downturn, most
likely due to a
sharp rise in unemployment and other deteriorating macroeconomic
conditions,
would constitute the most serious threat to GMA's rating.
However, Fitch
considers this unlikely and is forecasting a relatively solid
Australian
economic performance over the coming years.
Consistent with its high rating, Fitch expects GMA to maintain
strong standalone
capital ratios. If coverage of its PCA fell below 1.3x for a
sustained period
this could result in a downgrade. A sudden increase in the
dividend payout
ratio, should GNW's credit profile deteriorate may also cause
Fitch to place
greater reliance on group linkages, which could cause a negative
rating action.
The agency does however recognise that the dividend payout ratio
could increase
in the future should growth slow and the requirement for
increased capital
moderate.
Triggers for an upgrade: GFMI's rating is constrained by the
weak credit profile
of the majority shareholder. Fitch believes that in order for an
issuer to
attain a rating in the 'AA' category there should be no
constraint on its
financial flexibility. For GFMI to attain a 'AA-' rating under
the current
ownership structure the agency would expect to see no more than
a one to three
notch differential with the main operating subsidiaries of GNW.
