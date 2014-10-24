(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: German Banks Dashboard 4Q14
here
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
a dashboard
report for the German banking sector.
German banks' current record-low loan impairment charges (LICs)
reflect the
banks' crisis-driven rising focus on the benign domestic market.
At the same
time, their resilient interest margins result from accelerated
liability
re-pricing triggered by the low-rate environment while the
banks' generally
large stocks of long-term fixed-rate assets re-price at a much
slower pace.
In the short term, this benign combination should ensure a
resilient operating
income for the banking sector. In the medium term, however,
cyclical LIC
normalisation and the lagging effect of downward asset
re-pricing will
significantly burden profitability.
The banks should use the current benign environment to build up
capital buffers
before operating conditions deteriorate. But competition from
foreign players is
increasingly challenging the market discipline that is necessary
to ensure
adequate risk pricing, thus putting further pressure on internal
capital
generation.
The 'German Banks Dashboard 4Q14' is available on Fitch's
website at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
