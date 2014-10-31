(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
published
Indonesia-based PT Greenwood Sejahtera Tbk's (Greenwood)
National Long-Term
Rating of BBB+(idn)' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time the
agency has also
assigned a 'BBB+(idn)' rating to the company's proposed
IDR1.5trn bond programme
and IDR500bn bonds that will be issued under the programme.
'BBB' National Ratings denote a moderate default risk relative
to other issuers
or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions are more likely to affect the capacity for
timely repayment
than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher
rated category.
Greenwood is a small-sized commercial property developer with
projects located
in Jakarta's central business district (CBD).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Small Scale, High Development Risk: Greenwood's rating reflects
its small scale
and concentration in terms of development, with cash flows over
the short to
medium term to be sourced primarily from three high-rise
commercial projects.
This makes the company's cash flows more vulnerable to economic
downturns and
disruptions to development compared to township developers.
Greenwood's
execution risk is rising because it is expanding into new areas
and cities.
However Fitch believes Greenwood's conservative approach to
marketing sales, its
execution track record, and its high development margins
mitigate these risks.
More Aggressive Capital Structure: Greenwood's debt will
increase substantially
over the medium term, pushing it into a net debt position from a
net cash
position previously. Leverage will increase faster than
development scale,
resulting in low turnover (presales/gross debt) of less than 50%
over the next
24 months. However, leverage (net debt/net inventory) will
remain low relative
to similar-sized peers, which will compensate for the low
turnover.
Sufficient Recurring Cash Flows: Greenwood's medium-term cash
flows are
supported by dividend flows from its shareholdings in companies
that hold three
mature assets, and rental income from TCC office tower 1. Fitch
estimates that
cash flows from rental income and dividends will be sufficient
to cover interest
expenses over the next 24 months. Fitch's expectation of steady
dividends over
the medium term reflects these assets' strategic locations and
strong operating
track record.
Expensive Land Replacement Costs: Greenwood's landbank is small
relative to
other rated developers. Unlike typical Indonesian developers
with large,
low-cost landbanks, Greenwood's future development is contingent
upon its
ability to replenish its landbank. However Fitch believes this
does not
constraint Greenwood's rating for now because its land inventory
is sufficient
for development over the next three to four years. Risk is also
mitigated by the
founders' track record and established network in the industry,
which will help
them to locate development opportunities and execute
acquisitions at reasonable
costs.
Good Funding Access: The rating also reflects Greenwood's
relationship with its
ultimate shareholder. Fitch believes this allows good access to
funding, which
would otherwise likely have been difficult or costly given
Greenwood's small
scale and limited track record in the property development
business.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- pressure on liquidity, which could be indicated by
insufficient cash to cover
short-term debt
- lower-than-expected marketing sales so that presales/gross
debt remains below
30% on a sustained basis. Fitch forecasts Greenwood's 2014
presales/gross debt
at 18%, but expects the ratio to improve to 40% by end-2015 as
company generates
marketing sales from new projects.
Positive rating action is not expected over medium term due to
Greenwood's small
development scale and high development risks.
Primary Analyst
Erlin Salim
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6811
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
