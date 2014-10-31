(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SYDNEY, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has published Indonesia-based PT Greenwood Sejahtera Tbk's (Greenwood) National Long-Term Rating of BBB+(idn)' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time the agency has also assigned a 'BBB+(idn)' rating to the company's proposed IDR1.5trn bond programme and IDR500bn bonds that will be issued under the programme. 'BBB' National Ratings denote a moderate default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions are more likely to affect the capacity for timely repayment than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. Greenwood is a small-sized commercial property developer with projects located in Jakarta's central business district (CBD). KEY RATING DRIVERS Small Scale, High Development Risk: Greenwood's rating reflects its small scale and concentration in terms of development, with cash flows over the short to medium term to be sourced primarily from three high-rise commercial projects. This makes the company's cash flows more vulnerable to economic downturns and disruptions to development compared to township developers. Greenwood's execution risk is rising because it is expanding into new areas and cities. However Fitch believes Greenwood's conservative approach to marketing sales, its execution track record, and its high development margins mitigate these risks. More Aggressive Capital Structure: Greenwood's debt will increase substantially over the medium term, pushing it into a net debt position from a net cash position previously. Leverage will increase faster than development scale, resulting in low turnover (presales/gross debt) of less than 50% over the next 24 months. However, leverage (net debt/net inventory) will remain low relative to similar-sized peers, which will compensate for the low turnover. Sufficient Recurring Cash Flows: Greenwood's medium-term cash flows are supported by dividend flows from its shareholdings in companies that hold three mature assets, and rental income from TCC office tower 1. Fitch estimates that cash flows from rental income and dividends will be sufficient to cover interest expenses over the next 24 months. Fitch's expectation of steady dividends over the medium term reflects these assets' strategic locations and strong operating track record. Expensive Land Replacement Costs: Greenwood's landbank is small relative to other rated developers. Unlike typical Indonesian developers with large, low-cost landbanks, Greenwood's future development is contingent upon its ability to replenish its landbank. However Fitch believes this does not constraint Greenwood's rating for now because its land inventory is sufficient for development over the next three to four years. Risk is also mitigated by the founders' track record and established network in the industry, which will help them to locate development opportunities and execute acquisitions at reasonable costs. Good Funding Access: The rating also reflects Greenwood's relationship with its ultimate shareholder. Fitch believes this allows good access to funding, which would otherwise likely have been difficult or costly given Greenwood's small scale and limited track record in the property development business. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - pressure on liquidity, which could be indicated by insufficient cash to cover short-term debt - lower-than-expected marketing sales so that presales/gross debt remains below 30% on a sustained basis. Fitch forecasts Greenwood's 2014 presales/gross debt at 18%, but expects the ratio to improve to 40% by end-2015 as company generates marketing sales from new projects. Positive rating action is not expected over medium term due to Greenwood's small development scale and high development risks. Primary Analyst Erlin Salim Associate Director +62 21 2988 6811 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403 Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.