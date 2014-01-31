(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published a special report
illustrating how it applies its Insurance Rating Methodology and assesses key
qualitative and quantitative factors in its ratings process for health insurance
and managed care companies.
The report includes sector credit factor diagrams for 13 health insurers. These
diagrams provide high-level summaries of key qualitative and quantitative
factors impacting the companiesa ratings. The report comments on qualitative
rating factors from sector-wide and company specific perspectives and on
quantitative rating factors from a company-specific perspective.
The report also outlines the relative attributes of higher-rated and lower-rated
health insurers.
Fitchas special report, a€˜Health Insurersa Sector Credit Factor Summariesa is
available at www.fitchratings.com'.