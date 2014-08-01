(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a special
report that
discusses the impact of market profiles and size/scale,
capitalization and
financial performance characteristics on regional health
insurers' insurer
financial strength (IFS) ratings.
Within its rated universe, Fitch includes Group Health
Cooperative, Health
Insurance Plan of Greater New York, Health Net, Inc. and Kaiser
Foundation
Health Plan, Inc. as regional health insurers.
Regional health insurers' market position and size/scale
characteristics are
typically consistent with 'A' to 'BBB' category Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings. The market positions s reflect membership bases that
are diversified by
market type (commercial, Medicare, Medicaid), but concentrated
geographically.
Fitch considers the regional health insurers' leverage and
capitalization
characteristics to be strong in comparison with their current
IFS ratings. Key
metrics such as NAIC RBC ratios and ratios of premiums to
shareholders' equity
are in the 'A' to 'AA' categories. Additionally, due in part to
their status as
not-for-profit or privately owned organizations, several of the
regional health
insurers face little pressure to return capital to owners
facilitating their
ability to build strong capital profiles.
Regional health insurers' financial performance metrics vary
materially and the
financial performance of Group Health Cooperative, Health
Insurance Plan of
Greater New York and Health Net Inc. is more consistent with the
'BBB' IFS
rating category expectations, while Kaiser Foundation Health
Plan Inc.'s is more
consistent with 'AA' rating category expectations. Fitch
attributes these
differences in part to differences in market position, size and
scale
characteristics and, to a lesser extent, business mix.
The first edition of the 'Regional Health Insurers Dashboard' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link.
