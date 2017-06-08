(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its 'F2'
commercial paper
(CP) and Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for The
Interpublic Group of
Companies, Inc.'s (IPG) $1 billion CP program. The Rating
Outlook is Positive. A
complete list of ratings is outlined at the end of this release.
As of March 31,
2017, IPG had approximately $1.9 billion of debt outstanding.
The notes outstanding under the CP program will rank pari passu
with IPG's other
unsubordinated and unsecured indebtedness. IPG's $1 billion
revolver, expiring
October 2020, provides liquidity back-up to the CP program.
Proceeds from
amounts borrowed under the CP program are expected to be used
for general
corporate purposes including the refinancing of upcoming
maturities.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that IPG's credit
protection
metrics and credit profile are strong for the 'BBB' rating.
IPG's operating
profile has shown marked improvement since FY 2012 (EBITDA
margins have improved
more than 200bps), and the company continues to make progress in
closing the gap
relative to its peer group. Fitch believes this improvement will
continue as the
business grows and IPG further scales its cost structure while
maintaining its
conservative financial posture.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--IPG's ratings reflect its position in the industry as one of
the largest
global advertising and marketing services holding companies, its
diverse client
base, and ample liquidity.
--The ratings incorporate the cyclicality of the advertising
industry and
potential top-line volatility due to client wins or losses in
any given year.
IPG has reduced its exposure to U.S. advertising cycles by
diversifying into
international markets and marketing services businesses. For FY
2016,
approximately 40% of IPG's revenues were generated outside the
U.S. IPG
delivered organic revenue growth of 5.0% and 2.7% in 2016 and
first quarter
2017, respectively. The company expects organic growth in the
range of 3%-4% in
2017. Fitch believes this is achievable given its current
forecast for U.S. GDP
growth and Worldwide GDP growth of 1.8% and 2.1%, respectively,
for 2016.
--Digital ad spend continues to capture more of the total
advertising market.
IPG remains platform-agnostic and the company remains focused on
growing and
strengthening its digital capabilities across their agency
portfolio in line
with market trends.
--The risk of revenue cyclicality is balanced somewhat by the
flexible cost
structures of IPG and the other global advertising holding
companies. IPG has
made significant progress in improving EBITDA margins from 10.7%
in FY 2009 to
15.1% in FY 2016. Fitch expects the EBITDA margin to remain
around 15.0% for the
2017 fiscal year and expects IPG to remain at around this level,
which is in
line with peers, over the next two to three years, assuming low-
to
mid-single-digit organic revenue growth over this timeframe.
--The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that IPG will manage
unadjusted gross
leverage to a level below 2.0x. Fitch expects capital deployment
to go toward
acquisitions, share buy backs and dividend growth. However,
Fitch expects any
such deployment to remain in the context of current ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for IPG include:
--Margins expected to improve from cost controls and operating
leverage;
--Model assumes continued dividend growth;
--Model assumes share buyback near prior ranges as well as
ongoing acquisitions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch would consider an upgrade if IPG continues to demonstrate
improvement in
its operating profile, specifically maintaining EBITDA margins
of approximately
15%, to bring them more in line with industry peers while
maintaining leverage
below 2.0x.
Fitch is comfortable with management's willingness and ability
to maintain its
'BBB' rating. However, a change in the company's posture
regarding adequate
bondholder protection over the near and long term could
negatively affect the
rating. This may include an unadjusted gross leverage greater
than 2.75x,
significant margin erosion, or sustaining free cash flow (FCF)
margin below 3%.
LIQUIDITY
IPG's total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2017 was $1.9
billion (including
capital leases). Fitch calculates unadjusted gross leverage at
1.6x.
Fitch views IPG's liquidity as solid. IPG's liquidity position
is supported by a
cash balance of $775 million and marketable securities of $3.1
million as of
March 31, 2017, in addition to $992 million of availability
under its $1 billion
revolving credit facility due Oct. 2020. The company's next two
maturities are
$300 million due in November 2017 and $250 million in 2022.
Fitch-calculated FCF increased to $327 million in the latest 12
months (LTM)
period ended March 31, 2017, from $267 in 2013. For 2017, Fitch
expects FCF in
the range of $400 million to $500 million, and that IPG can
maintain sufficient
liquidity to handle seasonal working capital swings. Fitch's FCF
expectation
also incorporates capital expenditures of $170 million to $200
million. In
addition, Fitch's FCF expectations incorporate IPG's increased
quarterly common
dividend, to $0.18/share, for total annual cash dividend
payments of
approximately $280 million.
IPG's U.S. pension plan was $31.6 million underfunded as of the
end of 2016. IPG
should have no issues meeting any required U.S. pension plan
funding.
In February 2017, IPG announced an additional $300 million share
repurchase
authorization, increasing total remaining authorization to
$400.4 million as of
March 31, 2017. The rating incorporates Fitch's belief that the
company will
deploy liquidity, including FCF, toward share repurchases and
acquisitions in a
disciplined manner. Fitch expects IPG to continue to target
small bolt-on
acquisitions, and the current ratings do not contemplate or
expect a materially
large acquisition.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch assigns the following ratings:
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--CP 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Patrice Cucinello
Director
+212-908-0866
Committee Chairperson
Craig Fraser
Managing Director
+212-908-0310
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: June 2, 2017
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
