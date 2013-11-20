(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 10M13 - Excel file here MOSCOW, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of the 'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The latest issue includes balance sheet numbers as of 1 November 2013, as well as changes in October 2013 and changes since end-2012. In addition, its charts indicate changes since end-2012 for Russia's main state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks. Fitch notes the following key developments in October 2013: - Corporate lending increased by a modest 0.6%, with Sberbank and Gazprombank reporting somewhat stronger growth, but the rest of the sector in aggregate showing a moderate contraction - Retail lending accelerated for the sector (3.9% monthly growth compared with 2.3% monthly average for the previous nine months), but further slowed down in specialised retail banks (1.8% for October versus 2.6% monthly average during 9M13) - Overdue instalments were almost unchanged overall, with the only notable increases at Russian Agricultural Bank (RUB5.2bn; or 0.4% of total loans) and KIT-Finance Bank (RUB2.3bn; or 5.4% of total loans). Increase in overdue instalments at KIT-Finance Bank is related to legacy loans which have been fully provisioned for. - The combined equity of the sample banks increased by 1.5%. Nomos's equity increased by a significant 31% as a result of a share issue of RUB19.1bn. Internal capital generation was notably above the average at Sberbank (2.1% for the month), but was moderately negative at VTB (-0.9%), Credit Bank of Moscow (-0.6%) and Bank Zenit (-0.6%) - Capital ratios on average decreased slightly and the number of banks from the sample with N1 capital ratio below 11% increased to 12 at end-10M13 from 9 at end-9M13 - A RUB189bn net decrease in corporate funding was more than offset by a RUB298bn increase in funding from the State (of which RUB137bn were Central Bank repo facilities and the rest deposits from Ministry of Finance, regional and federal budgets and other state bodies). As a result government funding reached RUB4.7trn at end-10M13 or 11.9% of total liabilities (RUB4.4trn or 11% at end-9M13). Contact: Anton Lopatin Associate Director +7 495 956 70 96 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 24 08 James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.