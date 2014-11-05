(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Latin America Beverage Dashboard here MONTERREY, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Publishes Latin America Beverage Dashboard Fitch Ratings-Monterrey-5 November 2014: Fitch Ratings has published the first edition of its Latin America Beverage Dashboard, a publication that explores key topics affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Latin America. Key items that are covered in this report include consumer trends, raw materials environment, merger and acquisitions activity, new excise taxes, and the rating impact of these factors on the credit profile of the companies. The 'Latin America Beverage Dashboard' is available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link. Rogelio Gonzalez Director +52-81-8399-9100 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Cristina Madero Associate Director +1-312-368-2080 Monica Coeymans Director +56-2-2499-3314 Fitch Ratings-Monterrey-5 November 2014: Fitch Ratings has published the first edition of its Latin America Beverage Dashboard, a publication that explores key topics affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Latin America. Key items that are covered in this report include consumer trends, raw materials environment, merger and acquisitions activity, new excise taxes, and the rating impact of these factors on the credit profile of the companies. The 'Latin America Beverage Dashboard' is available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link. Contact: Rogelio Gonzalez Director +52-81-8399-9100 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Cristina Madero Associate Director +1-312-368-2080 Monica Coeymans Director +56-2-2499-3314 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.