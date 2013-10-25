(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published a list of its current worldwide portfolio of Credit Opinions (COs), both investment and speculative grades.

COs are private point-in-time assessments of credit risk principally based on confidential information supplied by asset managers (mainly collateralised loan obligation, or CLO, investors) on individual borrowers. COs are regularly updated but are not monitored as public ratings, and there is no formal relationship between Fitch and the borrower's management or owners. They are identified by an '*' after the rating.

CO levels are private, and the names are being published in a single location principally to facilitate reference points for CLO managers considering new transactions.

The Global List of Credit Opinions, is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global List of Credit Opinions

here