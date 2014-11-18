(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/BOGOTA, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
its quarterly
report 'Mexican Insurers: June 2014 Financial Ratios', which
provides a summary
of key financial ratios for the insurance and retirement plan
companies
operating in Mexico.
This quarterly report, which is based on public information
submitted by
companies to the Comision Nacional de Seguros y Fianzas, shows
in a simplified
manner the trends observed for key financial metrics in the
Mexican insurance
and retirement industry. The report lists 10 financial ratios
for each of the
113 companies that operate in that market, focusing on leverage,
premium
coverage, liquidity, profitability and market share. The figures
in this report
include interim quarterly results for second-quarter 2014 and
the end of fiscal
year 2013, as well as the rolling average for the last five
years.
The report 'Mexican Insurers: June 2014 Financial Ratios' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchratings.mx
Contact:
Eduardo Recinos
Senior Director
+503 2116-6606
eduardo.recinos@fitchratings.com
Fitch, Centroamerica
79 Av. Sur, Col. Escalon
San Salvador, El Salvador
Milena Carrizosa
Director
+57 1 326-9999
milena.carrizosa@fitchratings.com
Johann Goebel
Associate Director
+57 1 326-9999
johann.goebel@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Mexican Insurers: June
2014 Financial
Ratios (Lower Growth Maintaining Profitability; Regulatory
Challenges Remain)
here
