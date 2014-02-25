(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Banca
Monte dei Paschi
di Siena's (MPS) EUR4bn Senior Unsecured State-Guaranteed Issue
(IT0004804362)
long-term rating of 'BBB+'. MPS's fixed-rate (3.5%) note was
issued in March
2012, with an original maturity of five years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue's Long-term rating is based on the Republic of Italy's
(Italy,
BBB+/Negative Outlook) direct, unconditional and irrevocable
guarantee for the
issue, which covers payments of both principal and interests.
Italy's guarantee
was issued by the Ministry of Economy and Finance under Law
Decree 6 December
2011, n.201, subsequently converted into Law 22 December 2011,
n. 214.
The rating reflects Fitch's expectation that Italy will honour
the guarantee
provided to the holders of the issue in a full and timely
manner. The state
guarantee ranks pari passu with Italy's other unsecured and
unguaranteed senior
obligations. As a result, the issue's Long-term rating is in
line with Italy's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB+'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The issue's Long-term rating is sensitive to changes in Italy's
Long-term IDR.
Any downgrade or upgrade of Italy's Long-Term IDR would be
reflected in the
issue's Long-term rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
V.lo S. Maria alla Porta 1
20121 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated at 31
January 2014 at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.