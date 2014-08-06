(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
Morocco-based BMCE
Bank's (BMCE) 'BB+' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), and
'b+' Viability Rating (VR). It has also assigned a Support
Rating (SR) of '3'.
The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
BMCE's IDRs, National Ratings, SR and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect Fitch's
view of a moderate probability of support from the Moroccan
authorities, if
needed. BMCE's Long-term IDRs have a Stable Outlook, reflecting
the Moroccan
sovereign's Outlook.
Fitch considers that the Moroccan authorities would have a high
propensity to
support BMCE if needed, given the bank's strong franchise in the
country.
However, Fitch views the probability of support as only moderate
given Morocco's
financial strength (BBB-/Stable). BMCE is Morocco's
third-largest banking group
in terms of assets. It has a 13.2% and 14.8% domestic market
share in loans and
deposits, respectively.
BMCE is largely owned by FinanceCom, a local private company
(38.8% stake at
end-2013), and France's Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel
(BFCM; A+/Stable),
which holds a 26.2% stake. As FinanceCom is a private company,
Fitch is unable
to assess its ability or willingness to support BMCE. BFCM has a
high ability to
support BMCE. However, Fitch views it unlikely that BFCM would
provide support
to BMCE, if required, as the latter is a long term but
non-strategic investment
for BFCM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The IDRs, SRF and SR would be sensitive to any change in Fitch's
view of the
Moroccan state's willingness or ability to support the bank.
BMCE's National
Ratings would be downgraded if the sovereign is downgraded by
multiple notches.
RATING DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING
BMCE's VR reflects its modest asset quality and capital ratios,
given its risk
appetite towards higher-risk and volatile economic environments
as evidenced by
its significant and growing exposures towards sub-Saharan
African countries. It
also factors in BMCE's solid franchise in Morocco, acceptable
profitability and
overall adequate funding and liquidity profile. Fitch views
BMCE's increasing
risk appetite as having a higher influence on its VR than other
attributes.
Fitch considers that BMCE's risk appetite is higher than
Moroccan peer banks' as
reflected by its growing and substantial activities in
sub-Saharan African
countries and higher lending growth. BMCE is present in west and
east
sub-Saharan Africa through its holding company Bank of Africa
(BoA). At
end-2013, exposure to volatile sub-Saharan African economies
represented a
substantial 24% of BMCE's assets.
BMCE's profitability in 2013 was only acceptable as operating
profit was
affected by high loan impairment charges (97bp of gross loans)
and a still high
cost-to-income ratio (60.2% in 2013). Profitability was largely
supported by
resilient and profitable lending activity in Africa (41% of net
group income-
excluding minority interests - in 2013).
Fitch views BMCE's asset quality as moderate. The impaired loans
ratio was at a
significant 7.2% at end-2013, driven by a deterioration of
credit risk in
Morocco, and the weak credit quality of loan portfolios in its
sub-Saharan
African subsidiaries. Net impaired loans represented a
substantial 19.4% of
equity at end-2013. Fitch expects impaired loans to keep rising
in 2014, albeit
only moderately, due to persistent economic uncertainties in
those countries.
BMCE's capitalisation is modest given the bank's exposure to
volatile markets in
sub-Saharan African countries. The Fitch core capital (FCC)
ratio was only 9.9%
at end-2013.
Fitch considers BMCE's funding and liquidity profile as
adequate. Retail
deposits are BMCE's main funding source (72% of total funding -
excluding equity
- at end-2013). Liquidity is adequate with a loan-to-deposit
ratio of 95% at
end-2013 and unencumbered liquid assets covering short term debt
maturing over
one year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATING
A higher risk appetite with a significant deterioration of asset
quality and
capital ratios could put pressure on BMCE's VR. Conversely, the
VR would benefit
from an improvement in risk management and capitalisation.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: published at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: assigned at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR: assigned at 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: assigned at 'AA-(mar)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: assigned at 'F1+ (mar)'
Support Rating: assigned at '3'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'BB+'
Viability Rating: published at 'b+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 144 2991 42
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
