US STOCKS-Wall St higher as oil recovers; Fed in focus
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
July 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report for Octagon Investment Partners XIX, Ltd./LLC.
BOSTON, March 15 David Russekoff, who engineered some of hedge fund Perry Capital's most profitable trades, has launched his own firm and expects to take in outside money in the coming months, two people familiar with his plan said.
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. mortgage application activity reached a nearly four-month peak last week even as borrowing costs on 30-year home loans jumped to their highest almost three years, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.