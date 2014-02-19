UPDATE 3-Euro zone bonds U-turn as focus turns from politics to rate outlook
* France sells over 8 billion euros of bonds, pushing yields up
Feb 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on COMM 2013-CCRE12 Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, which replaces the presale report currently available. The closing occurred on Nov. 7, 2013. The new issue report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
* France sells over 8 billion euros of bonds, pushing yields up
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text : http://bit.ly/2mwY4hU Further company coverage: