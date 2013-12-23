(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Russia-based Novikombank's (Novikom) Long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' with a Positive Outlook. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS Novikom's Long-term IDRs, Viability Rating (VR) and National Long-term Rating reflect the bank's limited franchise, high borrower concentrations and tight capitalisation. On the positive side, the ratings also take into account the bank's satisfactory asset quality, comfortable liquidity position, decent profitability, stable funding base and the benefits of ordinary support from Russian Technologies State Corporation, (RT), which currently owns 17.6% in the bank. The Positive Outlook on the bank's IDRs and National Long-term Rating reflects potential benefits in terms of additional support and business growth stemming from higher cooperation with RT, particularly in light of the latter's announced intention to acquire a majority stake of the bank by end-1H14. The current scope of cooperation with RT includes lending to companies from the group (about 30% of Novikom's gross loans) and attraction of accounts/deposits (50% of customer accounts), as the bank effectively performs a treasury function for some of them. Also, of the bank's total outstanding subordinated debt of RUB12.8bn at end-9M13, RUB4.6bn was provided by two RT companies. RT and other current shareholders reached a preliminary agreement whereby RT will acquire a controlling stake in Novikom by converting its RUB4.6bn subordinated debt into equity and acquiring shares from other shareholders. A new equity contribution by RT in the form of property is planned for late 2014. The acquisition of a majority stake should further cement the relationship with RT, reducing the risk of some of the group funding being withdrawn. Moreover, the bank may benefit from an expanded funding base, as the plan is for it to perform treasury functions for a broader group of RT companies. Consequently, this may also imply an increased propensity to support from RT in the future. The bank faces material single-name concentrations in loans (the 20 largest groups of borrowers made up 66% of total loans or 5.8x Fitch core capital (FCC) at end-1H13). Of these, Fitch views 76% as fairly low-risk, being either loans to government-owned companies and/or borrowers with some state-backing (working under government contracts). The remainder consists of loans to private companies, which are higher-risk due to long tenors and, sometimes, poor financials of the borrowers. Novikom's reported asset quality is acceptable with non-performing loans (NPLs, overdue more than 90 days) and restructured exposures accounting for below 1% and 12%, respectively, of end- 1H13 gross loans. NPLs and restructured loans were only moderately (by 21%) covered by loan impairment reserves (LIRs) representing material risk as the majority of restructurings relates to private borrowers. Capitalisation has been tight to date. At end-11M13, the bank could increase its LIRs by only 1% to a maximum of 4% of gross loans before its regulatory capital ratio (CAR) (N1: 11.8% at end-11M13) would fall below the minimum 10%. However, pre-impairment operating profit (about 3% of average gross loans) provides a moderate extra buffer. Fitch expects regulatory capitalisation to increase moderately in the medium-term, because the conversion of existing RUB4.6bn subordinated debt by RT will allow about RUB1.3bn of existing subordinated debt to be additionally included into Tier 2 capital, although this debt will amortise by a moderate amount during 2014. The expected property contribution by RT towards end-2014 will also boost the bank's capitalisation. Novikom's liquidity position is underpinned by a fairly liquid loan book and significant buffer of liquid assets (cash, non-restricted net short-term interbank placements and securities eligible for repo with the Central Bank of Russia) sufficient to cover about 19% of customer accounts at end-11M13. However, wholesale funds maturing in 2014 of RUB9.4bn (50% of the end-11M13 liquidity buffer), unless refinanced, could put downward pressure on the bank's liquidity position. Novikom's customer accounts (65% of end-1H13 liabilities) are predominantly short-term and highly concentrated (top 20 depositors comprised 61% of total accounts), although many of them are relationship-based and therefore rather inelastic. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if RT acquires a majority skate in the bank as planned and demonstrates a strong commitment to support the bank's development. The rating may be affirmed and the Outlook revised back to Stable if RT abandons its plan to increase its stake in Novikon and there is no visible increase in cooperation between the bank and RT. The bank's ratings could be downgraded should the pressure on asset quality, capital and liquidity intensify and are not remedied by shareholder support on a timely basis. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign-currency IDR published at 'B'; Outlook Positive Short-term foreign-currency IDR published at 'B' Long-term local-currency IDR published at 'B'; Outlook Positive National Long-term Rating published at 'BBB(rus)'; Outlook Positive Viability Rating published at 'b' Support Rating published at '5' Support Rating Floor published at 'No Floor' Contacts: Primary Analyst Sergey Popov Associate Director +7 495 956 9981 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow, 115054 Secondary Analyst Anna Erachina Analyst +7 495 956 7063 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 9901 