JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned PT Pakuwon
Jati Tbk's (Pakuwon) proposed US dollar notes due in 2019 a
'B+(EXP)' rating,
with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. At the same time, the agency
has published
Pakuwon's Foreign Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and Foreign
Currency Senior Unsecured Rating at 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable
for the Foreign
Currency Long-Term IDR.
The new notes will be issued by Pakuwon Prima Pte Ltd and
guaranteed by Pakuwon
and some of its subsidiaries. The final rating is contingent
upon receipt of the
final documents conforming to information already received. The
notes are rated
at the same level as Pakuwon's senior unsecured debt rating as
they represent
direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations
of the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Support from Investment Property Portfolio: Pakuwon is a
diversified real
estate developer based in Indonesia. The company's property
portfolio includes
retail, residential, commercial and hospitality developments.
Its ratings
reflect its solid investment properties, which contributed 48%
of total revenue
in 2013. Furthermore, 42% of the revenue was derived from its
shopping mall and
office leasing operations which have a long-term lease profile.
These investment properties generated solid recurring EBITDA of
IDR778bn
(USD67m) and recurring EBITDA/interest coverage of 3.8x, which
along with the
company's strong liquidity position will help it manage any
cyclicality and
volatility of property development.
Quality Assets: The company's investment portfolio is spread
across four well
established and strategically located prime locations in Jakarta
and Surabaya.
The main projects comprise of mixed use high rise developments
(apartments,
office, retail, and sometimes hotel). Pakuwon's malls, while
providing stable
recurring revenue, anchor each of its land banks in Jakarta and
Surabaya,
thereby attracting residents and office tenants while servicing
as focal points
for local communities. The company has a strong track record of
managing its
lease retail occupancy, and consistently achieves above industry
average
occupancy.
Higher Margin than Peers: Fitch expects Pakuwon to generate
EBITDA margin above
50% in the medium term, supported by a low cost land bank and
the company's
ability to create value in its superblocks. Pakuwon posted
EBITDA margin of 56%
in 2013 (2012: 55.6%), higher than other rated developers such
as PT Alam
Sutera Realty Tbk (B+/Stable) with 42% and PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk
(BB-/Stable)
with 27%. Fitch believes that such a high margin will provide
some pricing
flexibility during a downturn in the property cycle.
Limited Scale and Diversification: Pakuwon's rating is
constrained by its
limited scale and project diversification. Fitch expects the
company to generate
most of its cash flows from its current established super blocks
in the medium
term. Based on the current rate of development, the company's
land bank of 394
hectares would be sufficient for more than 10 years of
development. Although the
company will launch a new residential project in West Surabaya
in 2H2014, Fitch
notes that its projects and cash flows are less diversified than
higher rated
peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is not anticipated in the medium-term
given the company's
limited scale, projects, and cash flow diversification.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Sustained deterioration of recurring EBITDA from investment
properties (IP)
/interest below 2.5x
- net debt/net inventory (net inventory defined as IP +
Inventory + Property and
Equipment - Advances) rises above 50% on a sustained basis
- weakening of business profile as evidenced by significant rise
in vacancy
rates or a sustain fall in rentals
- any evidence of weakening in liquidity
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
