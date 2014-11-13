(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 13 (Fitch) Following the completion of a peer
review of
Chile's four largest banks, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
banks' ratings and
published a special report summarizing the actions. (For
additional information
on the affirmations, please see Fitch's press release 'Fitch
Reviews Large
Chilean Banks' or the individual rating action commentaries for
each bank that
were published yesterday.)
The banks covered in Fitch's peer review together represente
63.5% of total
lending in Chile by Sept. 30, 2014. Their assets of between
USD50.2 billion and
USD39.4 billion are primarily allocated in the domestic market.
Banco Santander Chile, Banco de Chile and Banco de Credito e
Inversiones are the
three largest private-sector commercial banks in Chile. They are
among the
highest-rated banks in Fitch's emerging markets portfolio, with
all the banks'
ratings based on viability ratings (VR). The rating of the
fourth largest
Chilean bank, Banco Estado, is based on the support it receives
from the Chilean
sovereign.
The banks have historically focused on traditional commercial
banking in Chile,
based on their relationships with corporate and retail clients
and a stable and
diversified local funding base. All these banks enjoy a solid
franchise, being
well diversified by segment, with market shares that exceed 10%
of the total
market. In addition, these banks boast a sustainable and
recurring revenue
structure, stable profitability and operating efficiency levels
that exceed
their regional peers'.
Chilean banks have a track record of consistent results through
the cycles,
facing international volatility with more predictable
profitability levels,
greater internal generation of capital and higher portfolio
quality than their
regional peers.
Focused on their core business of traditional commercial
banking, Chilean banks
exhibit solid credit-risk management, based on local regulatory
standards and
robust corporate governance practices, adequate provisioning and
controlled
impairment levels. Corporate portfolio concentrations reflect
the small size and
relatively concentrated nature of the local market, where these
entities play a
key role in the economy's funding chain, although, notably,
concentration levels
are not excessive.
The three banks' core capital levels compare adequately with
their regional
peers', although, globally, they compare less favorably. This is
due to the way
risk-weighted assets (RWAs) are treated in Chile - still under
Basel I, which
uses more stringent weights - and the fact that Fitch does not
recognize
subordinated debt as eligible capital. However, in terms of
tangible equity over
tangible assets, these banks compare favorably with their global
peers.
Fitch believes that the main Chilean banks exhibit solid
liquidity and
asset-liability management, an adequate diversification of their
funding sources
and a stable client deposit base. Their strong market shares
reflect their
robust franchises and the confidence they enjoy from their
depositors, even
during periods of stress in the financial markets. In addition,
the deep local
capital market gives Chilean banks access to significant amounts
of long-term
funding.
In Fitch's opinion, progress toward the stricter Basel III
capital requirements
used internationally would be considered positive for the
industry; however,
Fitch recognizes that an effort to substitute subordinated debt
with more
equity-like debt (going concern triggers) will also be an
important step for the
industry.
The full special report 'Peer Review Large Chilean Banks' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Diego Alcazar (BSC, BEC and BCI)
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Abraham Martinez
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Santiago Gallo
Director
+56-2-499-33-20
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Peer Review: Large
Chilean Banks
(Resilient through the Cycle)
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
