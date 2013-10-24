(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Petercam Equities Euroland
here
PARIS, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Petercam
Equities
Euroland's (Petercam), a fund managed by Petercam Institutional
Asset Management
(Petercam IAM), 'Excellent' Fund Quality Rating.
The 'Excellent' rating reflects the fund's disciplined
investment approach which
is supported by in-depth research and portfolio management
resources. In Fitch's
view, the strong track record of the fund demonstrates the edge
that Petercam
has in eurozone midcap stock picking.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Presentation
Petercam is a UCITS IV-compliant Belgium SICAV with EUR578m of
assets as of
end-September 2013, investing in Eurozone equities. The
objective is to
outperform the benchmark by 2.5% on average on a three-year
rolling period, with
a tracking error below 6%.
Investment Process
The fund's active, long-term investment approach is primarily
based on bottom-up
fundamental stock-picking and also incorporates top-down
thematic views. The
fund is fully invested, and has a mid- to large-cap, growth bias
but no sector
bias. Portfolio construction is not constrained by the fund's
benchmark,
although risk guidelines limit deviation from the benchmark.
Resources
A group of three seasoned portfolio managers, including
Petercam's equity CIO,
makes investment decisions by consensus. Stock research is
conducted by a
dedicated equity analyst team of eight, specialised by sector.
An independent
investment risk team of six oversees and challenges portfolio
managers'
decisions, making full use of third-party risk analytics.
Petercam IAM has
outsourced its middle office and IT functions to Lombard Odier
since 2012.
Track Record
Launched in 1998, the fund has consistently outperformed its
peers, as indicated
in the best Lipper score of five obtained over three, five and
10 years. It
outperformed its benchmark by over 13% over five years with a
tracking error of
4.8%.
Fund Manager
Petercam IAM is wholly owned by Petercam SA, which was founded
in 1968 and 70%
of the equity is owned by 13 partners. It had EUR13.6bn assets
under management
(AUM) as at June 2013, with 35.5% invested in European equities.
The company's
historical focus has been on European assets and investors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade of the
rating. For example, this may be manifested in significant
structural
deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key
investment
professionals.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, please see
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Committee Chairman
Aymeric Poizot, CFA, CAIA
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 92 76
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19
September 2011,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment
Processes and
Operational Attributes
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.