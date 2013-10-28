(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published Petercam Equities World
3F's, a fund managed by Petercam Institutional Asset Management (Petercam IAM),
'Strong' Fund Quality Rating.
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's disciplined investment approach, which
is supported by systematic screening, in-depth fundamental research and
well-defined portfolio construction. Its growth forecast-based allocation
approach allows the fund to capture expected emerging market growth, a key
differentiating factor from other equity funds, in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Presentation
Petercam Equities World 3F is a UCITS IV-compliant Belgium SICAV with EUR285m of
assets as of end-September 2013, investing in large cap global equities. The
investment objective is to outperform the MSCI World index on a three-year
rolling period, with lower volatility than traditional global equity funds.
Investment Process
The fund's active, long-only investment strategy is primarily driven by
fundamental bottom-up stock picking, covering global equities, complemented by
top-down structural investment themes. The fund targets large cap quality growth
companies that will be future market leaders. Geographical allocation is managed
according to the IMF GDP forecast for the next 10 years, as opposed to the more
typical market cap-weighted approach, and focusing more on companies' sales
location rather than on their domicile. All investments in the fund's portfolio
are equally-weighted, with a maximum of 50 stocks held.
Resources
The fund manager and his back-up are responsible for investment decisions. They
benefit from the input and oversight of the fund's advisory board consisting of
Petercam's senior investment professionals. Stock research on European companies
is conducted by a dedicated equity research team of nine, the remainder being
covered by fund managers and the global thematic equity team. An independent
investment risk team of six oversees and challenges portfolio managers'
decisions, making full use of third-party risk analytics. Petercam IAM has
outsourced its middle office and IT functions to Lombard Odier since 2012.
Track Record
The fund has been managed with the current strategy since 2008. It achieved
Lipper Leader scores of three and five over three and five years to
end-September 2013, respectively. It delivered a Sharpe risk/return ratio
(measuring risk-adjusted performance) of 0.83 and a total return of 30% in the
three years to September 2013. It is, however, lagging behind the MSCI World
Index over that period, as its bias towards emerging market economies has led to
the fund being affected by the recent underperformance of emerging market
equities.
Fund Manager
Petercam IAM is wholly owned by Petercam SA, which was founded in 1968 and 70%
of the equity is owned by 13 partners. It had EUR13.6bn assets under management
(AUM) as at June 2013, 45% invested in equities. The company's historical focus
has been on European assets, until it initiated global and thematic investment
strategies in the mid-2000s.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade of the
rating. For example, this may be manifested in significant structural
deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key investment
professionals.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.
