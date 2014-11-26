(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/CHICAGO/LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published in a
new report the key peer comparator elements for global
pharmaceutical companies.
The sector risk profile defines and groups companies operating
in the sector
into a "natural rating territory" based on Fitch's view of the
inherent risk
profile of the industry. Each company's overall risk profile
generally does not
stray too far from this rating range.
After assessing the operating environment, then management and
corporate
governance, the Navigator examines four sector-specific factors
for given rating
levels. Sector-specific key factors include size and market
position, patent
protection profile, R&D product pipeline and diversification.
Finally, three
financial profile factors help capture financial attributes
commensurate with
particular rating categories.
The report, entitled 'Pharmaceuticals: Ratings Navigator
Companion' is available
at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. This
report should be
read in conjunction with the "Introducing Rating Navigators for
Corporates"
report dated 5 November 2014 and the "Pharmaceuticals Ratings
Navigator
Reference File" dated 26 November 2014.
For more information, please visit
corporatesshowcase.fitchratings.com/navigator.htm.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Pharmaceuticals:
Ratings Navigator
Companihere
Pharmaceuticals: Ratings Navigator Reference File
here
