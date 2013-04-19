BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum total net inflows in Feb.at EUR 438 million
* Total net inflows in February at 438 million euros ($462.40 million)
April 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published a sovereign group presentation on Spain (including speaking notes). The presentation examines the main drivers of Spain's rating, both financial and economic.
The presentation also looks in more detail at the composition of Spain's high joblessness and highlights some worsening trends, as unemployment benefits start to run off and unemployment shifts towards higher-skilled workers on permanent contracts.
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Presentation on Spain's Sovereign Rating
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 8 Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.