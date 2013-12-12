(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings describes in a new report how,
in rating a Mankala electricity generator, a specific form of Finnish
cooperative, the agency applies its rating approach for utilities operating in a
commercial environment together with that for corporate cooperatives.
Fitch analyses the parent and subsidiary relationship of Mankala companies by
evaluating the stability and diversification of the shareholder base, the value
creation for shareholders through the purchase of electricity at a lower cost
than the market price and the extent to which fixed and variable costs are
covered by shareholders, including debt instalments.
A further rating consideration for Mankala companies with large investment
projects in the construction phase is prudent debt and liquidity management.
This is because the project under construction does not receive cost coverage by
the shareholders until production begins, meaning a large emphasis is placed on
refinancing risk and adequate liquidity.
Mankala companies' cash flows are not directly comparable with other ordinary
corporations given their not-for-profit principle. Therefore in one of several
scenarios analysed in the rating process, Fitch calculates EBITDA and credit
ratios hypothetically on a profit-making scenario, assuming that a Mankala
company is able to sell its electricity output at higher market prices into the
Nord Pool instead of at-cost prices.
Other considerations that form part of Fitch's analysis also include whether the
asset is of national strategic importance, the absence of volume and price risk
and the completion risk of large capital projects such as Olkiluoto 3.
The report 'Analytical Features of Finnish Not-For-Profit Electricity
Generators' is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Analytical Features of Finnish Not-for-Profit
Electricity Generators
here