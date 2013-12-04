(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Profile
Reports for five
European CLO 2.0 managers, with combined outstanding CLO assets
under management
(AUM) of EUR21bn as of end-September 2013, including EUR2bn of
newly-issued
CLO2.0. The five managers are:
3i Debt Management Investments Limited
Alcentra Limited (Asset Manager Rating: 'Highest Standards')
CELF Advisors LLP
Intermediate Capital Managers Limited
Pinebridge Investments Europe Limited
More profile reports will follow, as Fitch expands its coverage.
12 CLO managers came to market in Europe during 9M13, with two
managers (CELF
Advisors LLP and Blackstone/GSO) issuing twice. All but one of
these managers
had experience managing CLOs prior to the credit crisis.
Additionally, seven of
these managers also have affiliated platforms that manage US
CLOs.
A total of 14 CLOs with combined AUM of EUR4.7bn had been issued
in Europe in
2013 as of end-September 2013. Fitch expects EUR7.0bn - EUR7.5bn
to be issued
for the full year in Europe through an estimated 18 to 20
separate transactions.
This total substantially lags the US market with USD57.1bn
issued through 115
deals year to date, but nonetheless indicates there is some
appetite for
European CLO 2.0. CLO 2.0 are characterised by larger fixed (IE
bond) buckets
and higher asset quality (typically 90% senior secured) than
CLOs issued pre
crisis. Transaction documents also include language around "skin
in the game",
requiring managers to hold either equity or a vertical slice of
the CLO.
Fitch recently published a compilation of CLO Asset Manager
Profile Reports for
46 active US managers. The managers represented in this handbook
had all issued
at least one CLO 2.0 as of the end of 1H13. The second edition
will be published
in 1H14 and will include profiles on European CLO 2.0 managers.
Fitch's CLO Asset Manager Profiles provide investors with an
independent
assessment of a manager's capabilities that allows them to
benchmark managers
against each other. They contain a combination of key manager
facts and
attributes, as well as a summary of Fitch's manager assessment.
The manager
assessment provides information about and Fitch's opinion on the
five primary
areas Fitch considers under its Asset Manager Rating criteria:
Company;
Controls; Investments; Operations; and Technology. A summary of
Fitch's opinion
on each CLO manager can also be found in an appendix to Fitch's
CLO presale
reports.
The Profiles provide a standardised, high-level overview of a
given CLO asset
manager. They cannot be compared with the depth of analysis
incorporated in
Fitch's Asset Manager Ratings, such as the 'Highest Standards'
rating of
Alcentra Limited and Avoca Capital (see full rating reports,
dated 13 September
2013 and 7 August 2013, respectively, at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch's Asset Manager Ratings involve an in-depth analysis of an
asset manager's
investment and operational platform. The ratings and supporting
research provide
a transparent benchmark for managers against the standards
applied by
institutional investors, who may use Asset Manager Ratings to
complement their
analysis of asset managers in terms of comparability and
suitability.
Contacts:
Alastair Sewell
Director
+44 203 530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 71
Galen Moloney
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1561
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Euro-Galaxy III CLO B.V.
here
St. Paul's CLO II Limited
here
Carlyle Global Market Strategies Euro CLO 2013-2 Limited
here
Harvest CLO VII Ltd.
here
3i Debt Management Investments Limited
here
Alcentra Ltd
here
CELF Advisors LLP
here
Intermediate Capital Managers Limited
here
Pinebridge Investments Europe Limited
here
Asset Manager Rating Criteria
here
Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs
here
European Leveraged Loan CLO Tracker
here
U.S. CLO Asset Manager Handbook
here
CLO Quarterly: 3Q13
here
Alcentra Ltd
here
Avoca Capital Holdings - Amended
here
Jubilee CLO 2013-X B.V.
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.