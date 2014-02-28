(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
Dashboard Report
that analyzes full-year 2013 GAAP financial results for 43
publicly traded
(re)insurers.
The Property/Casualty 2013 GAAP Results Dashboard highlights key
2013
performance drivers. In 2013, higher operating profitability was
driven by
improved underwriting results that benefited from lower
catastrophe-related
losses and pricing improvements achieved in primary lines in the
last two years.
These favorable trends helped offset modestly lower reserve
releases.
Underwriting results and operating profitability for 2013 could
represent peak
results for the next few years. Pricing gains have slowed in
primary lines and
property reinsurance rates declined at Jan. 1 renewal. An
anticipated return to
normalized catastrophe activity and diminishment of reserve
releases suggests
that 2014 underwriting margins will more likely decline as well.
Profitability
will be further pressured by lower reinvestment rates of
insurers' maturing
fixed-income investments.
The 'Property/Casualty 2013 GAAP Results Dashboard' is available
on Fitch's
website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
