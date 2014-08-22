(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Property/Casualty Asset Risk
Dashboard
here
CHICAGO, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new
Dashboard Report
examining U.S. property/casualty (P/C) insurers' asset risk
exposures.
The U.S. P/C Insurers Asset Risk Dashboard discusses the
composition of Fitch's
U.S. P/C insurer's investment portfolio, which has remained
relatively
consistent over time. Earnings from investments face further
pressure as
portfolio yields have declined by over 100 basis points (bps)
since 2007, to
3.4% in 2013.
Risk asset holdings have increased to 29% of net invested assets
in 2013, from
21% in 2009, but more than half of this change is tied to the
appreciation of
equity values, rather than new risk asset purchases or a
meaningful shift in
asset allocation.
The report provides a breakdown by type of investment for the
industry from 2009
to 2013, as well as for the 10 companies with the highest
allocation to risk
assets. Common equities remain the most prominent risk asset
held.
The report also looks at the insurers with the largest
allocation to Schedule BA
assets (including hedge funds and private equities as well as
certain affiliated
investments) and identifies the five largest holders of hedge
funds and private
equities (alternative investments).
Factors that may lead to future marginally adjusted asset
allocations include
wider usage of more sophisticated asset modeling, outsourcing to
professional
asset managers, and competitive pressures to generate higher
returns.
The 'Property/Casualty Asset Risk Dashboard' is available on
Fitch's website at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.