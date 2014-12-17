(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published three
separate, related
exposure drafts of rating criteria reports for its global
financial institutions
(FI) group.
Fitch welcomes comments from market participants on the three
exposure drafts:
'Global Bank Rating Criteria,' 'Global Non-Bank Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria,' and 'Financial Market Infrastructure Company Rating
Criteria'
The changes reflected in the proposed updated criteria are
primarily a function
of consolidating a variety of current sector- or topic-specific
rating criteria
into two consolidated global master rating criteria - one for
banks and one for
non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs). As the proposed
Financial Market
Infrastructure (FMI) criteria is a new sub-sector criteria,
Fitch intends to
have it function on a standalone basis for about one year and
then intends to
embed it in the NBFI criteria.
There are a few refinements to substance, but the primary
proposed changes are
structural and presentational, aimed at further enhancing the
clarity and
transparency of Fitch's financial institutions rating framework.
As such, Fitch
does not anticipate any immediate or direct rating changes
arising as a result
of adopting the proposed bank, NBFI and FMI criteria.
"Fitch's rating framework for financial institutions has clearly
demonstrated
its credibility and resilience over the last few decades. As
such we are
comfortable with maintaining the core of our rating approach,"
said David
Weinfurter, Fitch's global group head for financial
institutions. The
refinements we have introduced build upon the historical
fundamental credit
performance of our ratings portfolio and also reflect recent and
anticipated
developments in bank resolution regimes and banks' capital and
funding
structures, such as the introduction of total loss absorbing
capacity."
"Fitch is mindful of the fatigue that some market participants
may feel with
respect to the seemingly regular release of proposed regulatory
rules,
accounting treatments, and rating methodologies. We believe that
the consistency
of our FI framework, a simplified criteria hierarchy, and no
anticipated rating
actions arising solely from the revised criteria will be
welcomed by the
market," said Weinfurter.
Fitch reviews its rating criteria annually, in line with its
policies and
procedures and with applicable regulations.
GLOBAL BANK RATING CRITERIA
The proposed consolidated bank rating criteria is largely
consistent with the
current Global Financial Institutions master rating criteria
released earlier
this year (31 January 2014). However, the proposed criteria also
now
incorporates five previously separate standalone cross-sector FI
criteria:
'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (10 August 2012),
'Ratings FIs
Above the Sovereign' (11 December 2012), 'Banking Structures
Backed by Mutual
Support Mechanisms' (18 December 2013), 'Assessing and Rating
Bank Subordinated
and Hybrid Securities' (31 January 2014),' and 'Recovery Ratings
for Financial
Institutions' (September 24, 2013). Following adoption of the
final updated
criteria, these five standalone criteria reports will be
retired.
In terms of substance, the primary changes include (i)
clarifications on when
Fitch might rate a bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
above its
Viability Rating (VR) because of protection offered to senior
creditors by loss
absorbing junior instruments; (ii) a refinement of our approach
to assigning
Recovery Ratings to senior unsecured debt issues of lowly-rated
banks; and (iii)
some moderate changes to our methodology for assessing
institutional
(shareholder) support for banks.
Fitch does not anticipate any direct or immediate rating changes
as a result of
adopting the revised criteria. However, as we gain additional
clarity on the
nature, extent and timing of expected changes to bank capital
and funding
structures arising from recent total loss absorbing capacity
(TLAC) proposals,
we will begin to reflect those dynamics in rating actions.
GLOBAL NON-BANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS RATING CRITERIA
The proposed consolidated NBFI rating criteria has been created
to serve as a
sister rating criteria to the bank master criteria. Although
new, it primarily
reflects a consolidation of three current sub-sector NBFI
criteria: 'Securities
Firms Criteria' (31 January 2014), 'Investment Manager and
Alternative Funds
Criteria' (12 December 2013), and 'Finance and Leasing Companies
Criteria' (11
December 2012). It also includes the NBFI-specific aspects of
the financial
institution cross-sector criteria noted above.
In terms of substance, the criteria report is divided into
sections covering the
four major NBFI sub-sectors: securities firms, investment
managers, business
development companies and finance and leasing companies
(including policy
institutions). The primary change is the addition of enhanced
clarity on key
rating factors by rating category for each of the four
sub-sectors, which is
consistent with the Rating Navigator frameworks and similar to
what has already
been introduced for banks. The criteria also includes an
expanded recovery
rating framework which contemplates both liquidation value (akin
to banks) and
going concern value (akin to corporates) when determining
recovery prospects for
NBFI issuers rated 'B+' or below.
FINANCIAL MARKET INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY RATING CRITERIA
The proposed FMI companies criteria is a new, sub-sector rating
criteria that
reflects Fitch's analytic approach for rating exchanges,
clearinghouses and
central security depositories (CSDs). While these types of
entities were
previously rated under Fitch's Securities Firm criteria, Fitch
believes market
structure developments will reinforce the relevance of more
specific issuer and
issue rating criteria for such institutions.
The proposed criteria evaluate FMIs based on their operating
environment,
company profile, management and strategy, risk appetite and
financial profile.
For exchanges, the quantitative analysis is largely based on
cash flow metrics
and capital expenditure, given the limited balance sheet risk
undertaken and the
need for continual technology investment to support trading and
avoid
operational issues. For clearinghouses, the analysis also
considers the
sufficiency of counterparty risk management via membership,
margining and sizing
of guaranty funds. For CSDs, customer and collateral management
is the primary
focus.
COMMENT PERIOD
The proposed rating criteria are being released as exposure
drafts. Market
participants wishing to provide comments may do so in writing at
ficriteria@fitchratings.com. All comments received will be made
public by Fitch
unless the respondent expressly requests confidentiality in
writing when
providing their comments. Comments must be received by 30
January 2015.
Following the comment period Fitch will assess comments
received, update the
proposed criteria (if warranted), and then release the final
revised criteria in
1Q15.
Contact:
David Weinfurter
Managing Director, Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1505
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
James Watson
Managing Director, Financial Institutions
+7 495 956 6657
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director, Financial Institutions
+1 212 908 0827
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Financial Market Infrastructure Company Rating Criteria
