(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its new Rating Navigators for the following European telecommunications companies: BT Group plc Deutsche Telekom AG eircom Holdings (Ireland) Limited Orange S.A. P4 Sp. z o.o. Rostelecom OJSC Royal KPN N.V. Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A. TDC A/S Telecom Italia SpA Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG Telefonica SA Telenet N.V. TeliaSonera Virgin Media Inc Vodafone Group Plc Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA These reports should be read in conjunction with the "Introducing Rating Navigators for Corporates" report dated 5 November 2014 and the "Telecommunications: Ratings Navigator Companion" dated 17 November 2014. For more information, please visit corporatesshowcase.fitchratings.com/navigator.htm. Contact: Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 20 3530 1085 Tajesh Tailor Director +44 20 3530 1726 Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA Senior Director +7 495 956 9968 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: BT Group plc - Ratings Navigator here Deutsche Telekom AG - Ratings Navigator here eircom Holdings (Ireland) Limited - Ratings Navigator here Orange S.A. - Ratings Navigator here P4 Sp. z o.o. - Ratings Navigator here Rostelecom OJSC - Ratings Navigator here Royal KPN N.V. - Ratings Navigator here Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A. - Ratings Navigator here TDC A/S - Ratings Navigator here Telecom Italia SpA - Ratings Navigator here Telefonica SA - Ratings Navigator here Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG - Ratings Navigator here Telenet N.V. - Ratings Navigator here TeliaSonera - Ratings Navigator here Virgin Media Inc - Ratings Navigator here Vodafone Group Plc - Ratings Navigator here Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA - Ratings Navigator here Introducing Ratings Navigators for Corporates here Telecommunications: Ratings Navigator Companihere ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.