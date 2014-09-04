(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has published APN
News & Media Limited's (APN) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and senior unsecured debt class rating at 'BB-'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also published the expected 'BB-(EXP)' rating on the
proposed senior
unsecured guaranteed US dollar notes to be issued by its wholly
owned
subsidiary, Biffin Pty Limited, and unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed
by APN and its key operating subsidiaries.
The final rating on the notes is contingent upon the receipt of
final documents
conforming to information already received. The notes are rated
in line with
APN's senior unsecured rating of 'BB-' as they will represent
direct,
unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the
company. The
proceeds from the proposed senior unsecured notes will be used
to repay
outstanding indebtedness.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Positions; Unique Assets: The ratings reflect APN's
strong brands in
radio and publishing in Australia and New Zealand and its
ability to
consistently deliver high quality content, which should enable
the company to
maintain its market positions. The ratings also reflect APN's
unique asset
combination and its ability to offer cross-platform advertising
over its
publishing, radio, outdoor and digital assets. The higher
earnings and cash flow
visibility from its radio networks help mitigate the
structurally weaker
publishing businesses.
Notes not Notched Down: Prior-ranking secured debt - facilities
A of the
syndicated bank loans - will remain a significant part of the
company's funding
structure in the medium term. However, we have not notched the
notes down below
the IDR as our conservative forecasts indicate that the ratio of
prior-ranking
secured debt/EBITDA will remain below the guideline threshold of
2.0x-2.5x set
out in our criteria "Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for
Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers".
Resilient Radio Networks: Fitch believes that APN's radio
business should remain
less vulnerable to the growing popularity of alternative media
platforms, such
as the internet, and should continue be resilient. Advertising
revenue for
commercial radio broadcasters is less subject to fluctuations in
global and
national advertising budgets. Instead, local advertising sales
dominate radio
advertising revenue. In addition, APN's rebranding and talent
recruitment should
continue to help gain audience and revenue market shares.
Structural Challenges in Publishing: The rating reflects the
on-going structural
challenges confronting APN's publishing business. Despite APN's
strong positions
in the New Zealand national newspaper market and the Australian
regional
newspaper market, Fitch expects APN's publishing business to
remain under
pressure due to the on-going migration of advertising
expenditure to digital
platforms and the associated media fragmentation.
Steady Cash Generation: APN's key businesses are cash generative
and their capex
requirements are low. Fitch expects that APN's pre-dividend free
cash flow (FCF)
margins will increase to about 10% in the next three years. The
group structure
has improved with the acquisition of partners' stakes in
Australia Radio Network
and The Radio Network, which has eliminated the cash flow
leakage from the group
to these partners.
Potential Impact of NZ IPO: In the event that an IPO of the New
Zealand business
were to go ahead, the resulting market concentration would be
likely to
constrain the rating at 'BB-' even if the proceeds were used to
pay down debt.
High Leverage: At end-June 2014, APN had gross debt of AUD504m.
Fitch forecasts
funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to
decline from 5.1x in
2013, but nevertheless to remain above 3.0x for at least the
next two to three
years. Further deleveraging will depend largely on the ability
of the radio
business to offset declining revenues in the publishing
business, the successful
implementation of a paywall strategy and the company's decisions
about use of
FCF.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to a
negative rating action include:
- significant deterioration in the operating profile amid
on-going competitive
pressures, changing media consumption patterns and evolving
technology platforms
- large debt-funded acquisition indicating a significant
increase in APN's risk
tolerance
- sustained negative FCF margins
- sustained FFO-adjusted net leverage above 4.0x
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to a
positive rating action include:
- successful transition to digital platforms for its publishing
businesses
- material diversification of cash generation from the
publishing business
- sustained FFO-adjusted net leverage below 3.0x
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 and
"Recovery Ratings and
Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers", dated 19
November 2013
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
