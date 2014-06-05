(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published the National Long-Term Rating on CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.'s
(CTBC Bank) upcoming TWD20bn perpetual non-cumulative subordinated bonds of
'A(twn)', on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The company's subordinated bonds will be issued in two tranches of TWD10bn each.
They carry fixed coupon rates of 3.7% and 4.0%, with first call dates being 10
years and 12 years after issuance respectively. The proceeds, which qualify as
Taiwanese Basel III Tier 1 capital, will be used to refinance maturing debts and
enhance the bank's capitalization.
KEY RATING DRIVER - Debt Rating
Fitch rates the bonds four notches down from CTBC Bank's anchor rating, its
Viability Rating (VR) of 'a' that is equivalent to 'AA+(twn)' on the National
Rating scale. The notching comprises two notches for non-performance risk, based
on standard and less-easily triggered profit and capital thresholds for coupon
omission and deferral, and two notches for poor recovery prospects. The notching
is in accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating bank subordinated and hybrid
securities.
The bank's VR is currently on RWN because the planned acquisition of The Tokyo
Star Bank, Ltd. (Tokyo Star Bank) by CTBC Bank will probably weaken the bank's
core capitalisation and consolidated earnings quality. Fitch will resolve the
Rating Watch when there is greater clarity on CTBC Bank's consolidated
financials, likely in August 2014. Tokyo Star Bank follows Basel II standards
for its capital requirements and Japanese GAAP for its financial reporting,
while CTBC Bank uses Basel III standards and IFRS.
Fitch does not ascribe any equity credit to the instrument as it does not accord
full discretion to the issuer on coupon payments, which limits its loss
absorption flexibility to support the issuer's viability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Debt Rating
Any rating action on CTBC Bank will trigger a similar move on the debt rating.
The other ratings on CTBC Bank are unchanged and are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'A'; on RWN
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'; on RWN
National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(twn)'; on RWN
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'; on RWN
Viability Rating at 'a'; on RWN
Support Rating at '3'
Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured bonds' National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(twn)'; on RWN
Subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating at 'A-'; on RWN, and National Long-Term
Rating at 'AA(twn)'; on RWN
Perpetual cumulative New Taiwan dollar subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating at
'BBB'; on RWN, and National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(twn)'; on RWN
Perpetual cumulative US dollar subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating at 'BBB'; on
RWN