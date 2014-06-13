(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the National Long-Term Rating on CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.'s (CTBC Bank) upcoming TWD15bn subordinated bonds at 'AA-(twn)', on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The company's subordinated bonds will be issued in two tranches: 15-year TWD13.5bn and 10-year TWD1.5bn. They carry a fixed coupon rate of 2% and a floating coupon rate respectively, with maturities on 26 June 2029 and 26 June 2024. The proceeds, which qualify as Taiwanese Basel III Tier 2 capital, will be used to refinance maturing debts and enhance the bank's capitalization.

KEY RATING DRIVER - Debt Rating

Fitch rates the bonds two notches down from CTBC Bank's anchor rating, its Viability Rating (VR) of 'a' that is equivalent to 'AA+(twn)' on the National Rating scale. The notching reflects poor recovery prospects at the point of non-viability or government receivership and absence of terms for coupon omission and deferral. Fitch views the recovery prospects for the bonds are poor as Taiwan's authorities would only move a bank into insolvency administration when it reaches a very low capital level or a 2% capital adequacy ratio. The notching is in accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating bank subordinated and hybrid securities.

The bank's VR is currently on RWN because the acquisition of The Tokyo Star Bank, Ltd. by CTBC Bank will probably weaken the bank's core capitalisation and consolidated earnings quality. Fitch will resolve the Rating Watch when there is greater clarity on CTBC Bank's consolidated financials, likely in August 2014. Tokyo Star Bank follows Basel II standards for its capital requirements and Japanese GAAP for its financial reporting, while CTBC Bank uses Basel III standards and IFRS.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - Debt Rating

Any rating action on CTBC Bank will trigger a similar move on the debt rating.

The other ratings on CTBC Bank are unchanged and are as follows:

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'A'; on RWN

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'; on RWN

National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(twn)'; on RWN

National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'; on RWN

Viability Rating at 'a'; on RWN

Support Rating at '3'

Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'

Senior unsecured bonds' National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(twn)'; on RWN

Subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating at 'A-'; on RWN, and National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(twn)'; on RWN

Perpetual cumulative New Taiwan dollar subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating at 'BBB'; on RWN, and National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(twn)'; on RWN

Perpetual cumulative US dollar subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating at 'BBB'; on RWN

Perpetual non-cumulative New Taiwan dollar subordinated bonds' National Long-Term Rating at 'A(twn)'; on RWN