(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the
National Long-Term
Rating on Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.'s (SCBTL)
upcoming USD200m
subordinated unsecured bond at 'AA+(twn)'. The bond carries a
fixed coupon rate
of 4.5% and matures on 18 December 2024. The proceeds, which
qualify as
Taiwanese Basel III Tier 2 capital (B3T2), will be used to
refinance maturing
debts and enhance the bank's regulatory capital.
KEY RATING DRIVER - Debt Rating
Fitch typically rates Taiwanese B3T2 debt two notches below an
issuer's anchor
rating, which normally is the issuer's Viability Rating (VR).
This comprises
zero notches for non-performance risk, as this is already
captured by the
Viability Rating, and two for loss severity, reflecting the poor
recovery
prospects for Taiwanese B3T2 notes at the point of non-viability
or government
receivership. Fitch believes Taiwan's authorities would only
move a bank into
insolvency administration when it reaches a very low capital
level or a 2%
capital adequacy ratio, reducing the recovery prospects for B3T2
notes.
In SCBTL's case, the starting anchor rating for the B3T2 notes
is parent
Standard Chartered Bank's (SCB; AA-/Negative) VR of 'aa-' as
Fitch believes the
parent has a strong interest in supporting its subsidiary to
prevent it from
hitting the point at which loss-absorption features kick in.
SCBTL's B3T2
issuance is aligned with SCB's capital planning strategy.
The usual two-notch difference for Taiwanese B3T2 notes has been
compressed to
one on the National Rating scale in SCBTL's case. This is
because SCB's
Viability Rating is higher than Taiwan's sovereign Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating of 'A+'. As a result, SCBTL's B3T2 notes are rated at
'AA+(twn)', one
notch below its National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(twn)'. The
National Rating
scale with the subscript "(twn)" provides a relative measure of
creditworthiness
within Taiwan. The best risk within Taiwan is rated 'AAA(twn)'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Debt Rating
A downgrade in SCB's ratings, including its Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and VR,
could lead to a similar move on SCBTL. The B3T2 bond's National
Long-Term Rating
will be downgraded if SCBTL's IDR is downgraded by one notch,
and will remain
unchanged if SCBTL's IDR is upgraded by one notch.
The other ratings on SCBTL are unchanged and are as follows:
- Long-Term IDR of 'AA-'; Negative Outlook
- Short-Term IDR of 'F1+'
- National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(twn)'; Stable Outlook
- National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating of 'bbb'
- Support Rating of '1'
- Senior unsecured debt National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(twn)'
- Subordinated debt National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jack Chiu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
