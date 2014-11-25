(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/CHICAGO/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its new Rating Navigators for Daimler AG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Hyundai Motor Company, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd, Peugeot S.A., Renault SA, Tata Motors Limited, Toyota Motor Corporation and Volkswagen AG. These reports should be read in conjunction with the "Introducing Rating Navigators for Corporates" report dated 5 November 2014 and "Automotive Manufacturers: Ratings Navigator Companion" dated 10 November 2014. For more information, please visit corporatesshowcase.fitchratings.com/navigator.htm. Contact: Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director Corporates +34 93 323 8411 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. 85 Paseo de Gracia 08008 Barcelona Stephen Brown Senior Director +1 312 368-3139 Isabelle Katsumata Director + 65 6796 7226 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.