Dec 16

Fitch Ratings has published a report outlining its approach to the introduction of CRA 3 (EU Regulation No. 462/2013) in respect of affected sovereign and sub-national issuers. The report sets out the implications of the regulation for EU-registered credit ratings agencies (CRAs), both in terms of which issuers are affected and what CRAs are required to publish as a result of the regulation.

One of the key requirements is that CRAs must publish, from December 2013, an annual calendar setting out the dates for publication of sovereign and sub-national rating reviews for affected issuers for the forthcoming calendar year. This will require Fitch to identify at least two dates per year for publication of each issuer's rating reviews, as each issuer must now be formally reviewed at least every six months. Fitch will publish its first review calendar towards the end of December 2013.

CRA 3 permits CRAs to deviate from the published calendar where it is necessary to comply with certain of their legal obligations under the EU Regulation for CRAs (as amended by CRA 3). The report sets out Fitch's interpretation of this provision as allowing us to publish a rating review - involving a change to the rating, Outlook or Rating Watch status - when there is a material change in the creditworthiness of the issuer that we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch status.

More specifically, Fitch envisages that such developments may include, but not be limited to:-

-Unforeseen political developments or data revisions - positive or negative - that generate either significant volatility or greater stability in domestic financial markets, with positive or negative implications for the macro-economic policy framework

-Rapid actual or expected change in public finances and/or debt sustainability, reflected in general government balance and general government debt ratios, which in our view is likely to lead to a material deterioration or improvement in sovereign debt servicing capacity

-Sudden deterioration or improvement in financing flexibility, which could be reflected either in limited or in uncertain access to public debt markets or an inability to reach agreement on external support with official sector lenders or, conversely, an unexpected resumption of market access or confirmation of official sector support

-Accelerated deterioration or improvement in external finances, which could be evidenced by, for example, declining or increasing international reserves or a depreciating or stabilising domestic currency

The definition of sovereign in CRA 3 includes states and regional and local authorities (collectively "sub-nationals") and therefore much of this report also applies to Fitch's EU-based International Public Finance (IPF) ratings group. As with sovereign ratings, there are several reasons why Fitch may need to deviate from the calendar, but one additional reason specific to IPF ratings for deviating from the calendar is that some sub-nationals credit ratings are constrained by the relevant sovereign rating. Therefore a change to the sovereign rating could trigger a deviation from the published calendar for the affected sub-national ratings.

The report also highlights the importance of the location of the primary analyst for the regulation, given that it applies to sovereign, sub-national and certain supranational entities that are covered by primary analysts located in EU-registered CRAs. Importantly, this includes not only the ratings of EU member states but also those of all sovereign issuers where the primary analyst is based in an EU-registered CRA.

The report also contains a summary of the information required to be published when making any change to an existing rating or Outlook/Watch for an affected issuer. This information includes: measures of six specific quantitative data points; the relative weights of those data points in the rating decision; an indicator of default probability; an indicator of economic development (of the sovereign); any other relevant qualitative factors, including their weights in the rating decision; a detailed evaluation of the changes to the qualitative assumptions justifying the reasons for the rating change and their relative weight; a detailed description of the risks, limits and uncertainties related to the rating change; and a summary of the committee discussion.

