LONDON/MOSCOW, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
the latest
edition of the 'Russian Bank Monthly Datawatch', a monthly
publication of
spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks' statutory
accounts. The new issue
includes numbers as of 1 September 2013, as well as changes in
August 2013,
changes since end-2012 and illustrative charts showing changes
since end-2012
for the main state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned and
retail banks.
Fitch notes the following key developments in August 2013:
- Corporate lending increased by only 1%. VTB group banks
accounted for a half
of this.
- Retail lending slowed down marginally at the specialised
consumer finance
banks (2.4% growth compared to 2.9% monthly average for the
previous seven
months), but accelerated for the sector as a whole (4.2% and
2.7%,
respectively).
- Overdue instalments were almost unchanged overall, but there
was a moderate
increase at Russian Agricultural Bank (RUB6bn; or 50bps of total
loans).
- Capital ratios were generally stable. The major exception was
Credit Bank of
Moscow, whose N1 ratio dropped by about 300 bps (to 10.8% from
13.8% at
end-July). This is likely to be temporary, as it was caused by
repayment of a
subordinated loan to the shareholder, who plans to reinvest this
as equity by
the end of September.
- Gazprombank's equity dropped by RUB2bn (or 0.7%), in part due
to RUB4.7bn of
impairment provisions (compared to a total of RUB7.2bn for the
preceding seven
months).
- Retail banks' performance was mixed. Renaissance Credit again
reported a fall
in equity (total decrease of RUB1.7bn, or 14% since the
beginning of 2013),
while OTP Bank was marginally above break-even. Tinkoff Credit
Systems, Home
Credit and Finance Bank and Russian Standard Bank performed
satisfactorily.
- A RUB115bn net decrease in corporate funding at
state-controlled banks was
more than offset by a RUB258bn increase in repo funding from the
Central Bank of
Russia (CBR).
