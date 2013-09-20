(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 8M13 - Excel file here LONDON/MOSCOW, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of the 'Russian Bank Monthly Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The new issue includes numbers as of 1 September 2013, as well as changes in August 2013, changes since end-2012 and illustrative charts showing changes since end-2012 for the main state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks. Fitch notes the following key developments in August 2013: - Corporate lending increased by only 1%. VTB group banks accounted for a half of this. - Retail lending slowed down marginally at the specialised consumer finance banks (2.4% growth compared to 2.9% monthly average for the previous seven months), but accelerated for the sector as a whole (4.2% and 2.7%, respectively). - Overdue instalments were almost unchanged overall, but there was a moderate increase at Russian Agricultural Bank (RUB6bn; or 50bps of total loans). - Capital ratios were generally stable. The major exception was Credit Bank of Moscow, whose N1 ratio dropped by about 300 bps (to 10.8% from 13.8% at end-July). This is likely to be temporary, as it was caused by repayment of a subordinated loan to the shareholder, who plans to reinvest this as equity by the end of September. - Gazprombank's equity dropped by RUB2bn (or 0.7%), in part due to RUB4.7bn of impairment provisions (compared to a total of RUB7.2bn for the preceding seven months). - Retail banks' performance was mixed. Renaissance Credit again reported a fall in equity (total decrease of RUB1.7bn, or 14% since the beginning of 2013), while OTP Bank was marginally above break-even. Tinkoff Credit Systems, Home Credit and Finance Bank and Russian Standard Bank performed satisfactorily. - A RUB115bn net decrease in corporate funding at state-controlled banks was more than offset by a RUB258bn increase in repo funding from the Central Bank of Russia (CBR). Contact: Anton Lopatin Associate Director +7 495 956 70 96 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 24 08 James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.