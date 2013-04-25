(Repeat for additonal subscribers)

April 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its 'Russian Banks Monthly Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The new issue includes numbers as of 1 April 2013, as well as changes since March and since the beginning of 2013.

The current issue of Datawatch is also supplemented with the brief update about the trends in the Russian banking sector and main developments since 1 January when Fitch previously published a broader commentary on the subject.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Q113 Datawatch

