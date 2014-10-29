(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published four presentations following its annual financial sector conference held in Moscow last month: 'Russian Banking Sector: Negative Outlook' summarises Fitch's view that banks' credit profiles are likely to be under pressure in the near to medium term due to tighter liquidity because of foreign debt repayments and slower inflow of customer funding, as well as weaker asset quality and profitability because of the economic slowdown and higher interest rates. The burden of supporting the sector for the sovereign will increase, although at this stage we do not anticipate weakening of the support propensity for major state-banks. 'Consumer Lending: Stagnation to Continue' discusses the significant increase of credit losses at consumer finance banks in 1H14, resulting in capital erosion at most players. Further deterioration is possible given the weaker economy and still high borrower leverage. 'Mortgage Lending: Problems and Prospects' discusses the major challenges for this sector in Russia, including high property prices, high and rising interest rates and a lack of reasonably priced, dedicated funding/refinancing options. 'Russia's Pension System: Limited Source of Banking Sector Funding' discusses the relatively small size of pension assets, limited prospects for growth given the government's decision to freeze savings for 2014-2015, and the skew of pension fund investments towards sectors/assets better known/related to fund managers. The presentations are available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the links below. Contact: Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 24 08 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Dmitry Vasiliev Director +7 495 956 55 76 James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Russian Banking Sector: Negative Outlook here Consumer Lending: Stagnation to Continue here Mortgage Lending: Problems and Prospects here Fitch Presentation: Russia's Pension System: Limited Source of Banking Sector Funding here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.