(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published UK insurer
Scottish Equitable
Plc's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'AA-', with
Negative Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Under Fitch's insurance rating methodology, the agency considers
Scottish
Equitable as core to the Aegon group (ultimate parent Aegon NV;
LT IDR
A/Negative) and has therefore aligned Scottish Equitable's IFS
rating with that
of other core operating entities in the group.
Fitch's view that Scottish Equitable is core to Aegon is based
on a number of
factors:
- Scottish Equitable is Aegon's main business in the UK, which
is one of the
group's three main markets along with the US and the
Netherlands. The company is
a material part of the group, accounting for around one-third of
the group's
gross written premiums (EUR6.6bn out of EUR19.9bn in 2013), and
it is one of the
leading life insurers in the UK market, with particularly strong
positions in
the corporate and individual pensions markets.
- Aegon's ownership of Scottish Equitable is longstanding. Aegon
acquired
Scottish Equitable in 1994 and rebranded it as Aegon in 2009.
Scottish Equitable
is branded, marketed and increasingly recognised as Aegon.
- There is a track record of support from Aegon to Scottish
Equitable. Prior to
2013, Aegon provided a contingent capital arrangement that would
have
contributed GBP200m to Scottish Equitable's capital position if
needed. In 2013,
Aegon replaced this arrangement with a direct capital injection,
strengthening
Scottish Equitable's Pillar 1 capital coverage (including
with-profit funds) to
140% at end-2013 (end-2012: 111%).
While Aegon's UK business is the second-largest contributor to
Aegon by premium,
its profitability has been weak for several years. In 2013,
Scottish Equitable's
profit before tax was only EUR115m out of the Aegon group total
of EUR971m.
Aegon established a turnaround plan for Scottish Equitable in
2011 to improve
profitability, with a focus on cutting costs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in the Aegon group's rating would be reflected in a
corresponding
change in Scottish Equitable's IFS rating.
Also, a material deterioration of the company's profitability or
market position
may lead Fitch to no longer view Scottish Equitable as core to
the Aegon group,
triggering a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1250
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.