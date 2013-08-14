(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Reinsurance (Global) here CHICAGO, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has issued a sector-specific special report describing the credit factors the agency uses to analyze the global non-life and life reinsurance sector. These sector-specific credit factors supplement Fitch's global master criteria 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated Jan. 11, 2013, which details key elements of criteria that influence Fitch's core fundamental credit analysis of insurance companies and groups. This report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Consistent with the global master insurance rating criteria, Fitch evaluates companies in the global reinsurance sector considering various qualitative and quantitative credit factors, including but not limited to: industry profile and operating environment, market position and size/scale, corporate governance, capitalization and leverage, financial performance and earnings, and liquidity. In its new special report, Fitch has placed the various building blocks used to formulate its ratings within typical ranges to increase the transparency of its analysis. The report includes various median financial ratios by rating category, as well as charts that demonstrate how key qualitative factors can affect a typical rating range. Ratings in global reinsurance typically range between the 'AA' through 'A' category for Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings and between 'AA' and 'BBB' for unsecured senior debt ratings. Key reinsurance industry risk factors include cyclical pricing, intense market competition, pricing and reserving uncertainty, investment risk tied to fixed-income and equity holdings, catastrophe loss exposures, and regulatory issues. Contact: Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Martyn Street Director +44 20 3530 1211 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.