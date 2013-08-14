(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has issued a
sector-specific special
report describing the credit factors the agency uses to analyze
the global
non-life and life reinsurance sector.
These sector-specific credit factors supplement Fitch's global
master criteria
'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated Jan. 11, 2013, which
details key elements
of criteria that influence Fitch's core fundamental credit
analysis of insurance
companies and groups. This report is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Consistent with the global master insurance rating criteria,
Fitch evaluates
companies in the global reinsurance sector considering various
qualitative and
quantitative credit factors, including but not limited to:
industry profile and
operating environment, market position and size/scale, corporate
governance,
capitalization and leverage, financial performance and earnings,
and liquidity.
In its new special report, Fitch has placed the various building
blocks used to
formulate its ratings within typical ranges to increase the
transparency of its
analysis. The report includes various median financial ratios by
rating
category, as well as charts that demonstrate how key qualitative
factors can
affect a typical rating range.
Ratings in global reinsurance typically range between the 'AA'
through 'A'
category for Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings and
between 'AA' and 'BBB'
for unsecured senior debt ratings. Key reinsurance industry risk
factors include
cyclical pricing, intense market competition, pricing and
reserving uncertainty,
investment risk tied to fixed-income and equity holdings,
catastrophe loss
exposures, and regulatory issues.
Contact:
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Martyn Street
Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
