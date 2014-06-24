(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Life and Non-Life Insurance
(Japan)
here
TOKYO, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
sector-specific special
report describing the credit factors the agency uses to analyse
the Japanese
life and non-life insurance sector.
These sector-specific credit factors supplement the global
master criteria
"Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 13 November 2013, which
Fitch uses to
perform core fundamental credit analysis of insurance companies
and groups.
Consistent with the global master insurance rating criteria,
Fitch evaluates
companies in the Japan life and non-life insurance sector by
considering various
qualitative and quantitative credit factors, including but not
limited to:
industry profile and operating environment, market position and
size/scale,
corporate governance, capitalisation and financial leverage,
financial
performance and earnings, and liquidity.
In its new special report, Fitch has placed the various building
blocks used to
formulate its ratings within typical ranges to increase the
transparency of its
analysis. The report includes various median financial ratios by
rating
category, as well as charts that demonstrate how key qualitative
factors can
affect a typical rating range.
Japanese life and non-life insurers typically have Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings that fall in the 'A' category. Key Japanese
insurance industry
risk factors include: investment risk tied to domestic equity
holdings (life and
non-life); interest-rate risk mainly derived from duration
mismatches between
assets and liabilities (life); catastrophe loss exposure (mainly
non-life), and
regulatory issues (life and non-life).
The special report "Life and Non-Life Insurance (Japan)" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Rating Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology (13 November 2013)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
