(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published a
sector-specific special report describing the credit factors the
agency uses to
analyse the Asia-Pacific (APAC) ex-Japan life and non-life
insurance sector.
These sector-specific credit factors supplement the global
master criteria
'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014 and
available at
www.fitchratings.com, which details key elements of criteria
that influence
Fitch's core fundamental credit analysis of insurance companies
and groups.
Consistent with the global master insurance rating criteria,
Fitch evaluates
companies in the APAC ex-Japan life and non-life insurance
sector by considering
various qualitative and quantitative credit factors, including
but not limited
to: industry profile and operating environment, market position
and size/scale,
corporate governance, capitalisation and financial leverage,
financial
performance and earnings, and liquidity.
In its new special report, Fitch has placed the various building
blocks used to
formulate its ratings within typical ranges to increase the
transparency of its
analysis. The report includes various median financial ratios by
rating
category, as well as charts that demonstrate how key qualitative
factors can
affect a typical rating range.
Ratings in the APAC ex-Japan life and non-life insurance sector
typically fall
in the 'A' through 'BBB' category for Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings
and between 'BBB' and 'BB' category for holding company
unsecured senior debt
ratings. Key APAC ex-Japan industry risk factors include
investment risk tied to
equity holdings (life and non-life), intense market competition
(life and
non-life), interest rate risk mainly derived from duration
mismatches between
assets and liabilities (mainly life), foreign exchange risk from
exposure to
overseas investment (mainly life), catastrophe loss exposure
(mainly non-life),
weak legal systems (life and non-life), limited
accounting/disclosure management
depth (life and non-life), investment concentrations (life and
non-life) and
regulatory issues (life and non-life).
Contact:
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Life and Non-Life
Insurance
(Asia-Pacific Ex-Japan) Sector Credit Factors
here
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
