(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a sector-specific special report describing the credit factors the agency uses to analyse the Asia-Pacific (APAC) ex-Japan life and non-life insurance sector. These sector-specific credit factors supplement the global master criteria 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014 and available at www.fitchratings.com, which details key elements of criteria that influence Fitch's core fundamental credit analysis of insurance companies and groups. Consistent with the global master insurance rating criteria, Fitch evaluates companies in the APAC ex-Japan life and non-life insurance sector by considering various qualitative and quantitative credit factors, including but not limited to: industry profile and operating environment, market position and size/scale, corporate governance, capitalisation and financial leverage, financial performance and earnings, and liquidity. In its new special report, Fitch has placed the various building blocks used to formulate its ratings within typical ranges to increase the transparency of its analysis. The report includes various median financial ratios by rating category, as well as charts that demonstrate how key qualitative factors can affect a typical rating range. Ratings in the APAC ex-Japan life and non-life insurance sector typically fall in the 'A' through 'BBB' category for Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings and between 'BBB' and 'BB' category for holding company unsecured senior debt ratings. Key APAC ex-Japan industry risk factors include investment risk tied to equity holdings (life and non-life), intense market competition (life and non-life), interest rate risk mainly derived from duration mismatches between assets and liabilities (mainly life), foreign exchange risk from exposure to overseas investment (mainly life), catastrophe loss exposure (mainly non-life), weak legal systems (life and non-life), limited accounting/disclosure management depth (life and non-life), investment concentrations (life and non-life) and regulatory issues (life and non-life). Contact: Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Life and Non-Life Insurance (Asia-Pacific Ex-Japan) Sector Credit Factors here Insurance Rating Methodology here