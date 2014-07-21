(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singapore REITs: What Investors
Want to Know
here
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, July 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
special report
that aims to answer frequently asked questions about Fitch's
rationale for a
portfolio-wide revision of rating sensitivities for Singapore
real estate
investment trusts (REITs). The report also features results of
the agency's
interest-rate sensitivity stress-testing exercise of the
Singapore REIT sector.
The report aims to answer the following questions on the revised
rating
sensitivities:
- Why has Fitch introduced additional measures of refinancing
flexibility into
its rating sensitivities for Singapore REITs?
- What are the pitfalls of focusing purely on balance-sheet
measures of
financial risk?
- How does Fitch aim to overcome the pitfalls of market
value-derived
measurements?
- What are the benefits (and pitfalls) of continuing to monitor
cash flow-based
leverage?
- How should investors interpret Singapore REITS' rating
sensitivities?
The report also addresses the following questions on the REITs'
exposure to
interest-rate risk:
- Has Fitch quantified the impact of higher interest rates on
Singapore REITs?
- What is Fitch's view on the likely impact on the Singapore
REIT sector in the
event global interest rates rise?
The report, entitled "Singapore REITs: What Investors Want to
Know", is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.
Contact:
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard, 35-05 Suntec Tower Four, Singapore 038986
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Vicky Melbourne
Head of Industrials
South East Asia and Australasia Ratings
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
