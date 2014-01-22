(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published the Small and
Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailandâ€™s (SME Bank)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of â€˜BBB+â€™ with Stable Outlook. Fitch
has also affirmed SME
Bankâ€™s National Long-Term Rating at â€˜AAA(tha)â€™.
A full list of rating actions is provided below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SME Bankâ€™s Long-Term IDR is at the same level as the Thai
sovereign because of
its strong linkages to the government, which leads Fitch to
believe there would
be a high probability of state support in the event of need. The
ratings are
underpinned by the bankâ€™s strategic role in supporting small
businesses, its
legal status as one of Thailandâ€™s specialized financial
institutions, near-full
ownership by the Thai Ministry of Finance, and a history of
state support.
SME Bank reported losses in 2012 after its non-performing loans
ratio doubled to
some 30% of loans due to underwriting lapses. In response, the
government
injected capital in 2Q13, which helped the bankâ€™s total
capital adequacy ratio
to improve to 5.28% by September 2013 (from 3.28% at end-2012).
SME Bankâ€™s
rehabilitation is being overseen by the Ministry of Finance,
which is evidence
of continued close state control.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SME Bankâ€™s Long-Term IDR, Short-Term IDR and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) would
generally move in tandem with changes in the Thai sovereign
rating. However, the
Support Rating would not necessarily be impacted by a sovereign
rating downgrade
because the minimum SRF associated with a Support Rating of
â€˜2â€™ is â€˜BBB-â€™. SME
Bankâ€™s National Ratings would likely not be affected by a
change in the Thai
sovereign rating, because the sovereign would still have the
lowest default risk
within the country.
SME Bankâ€™s ratings, both on the international and national
scales, would be
negatively affected by any perceived change in the propensity or
ability of the
Thai government to support the bank. For example, this may
include a refusal to
provide additional capital or funding support, a material
reduction in direct
state ownership, any reduction in supervisory oversight, or a
significant change
in legal status. However, in Fitchâ€™s view, such adverse
developments are
unlikely in the near term due to the bankâ€™s key policy role.
The ratings actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: published at â€˜BBB+â€™; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: published at â€˜F2â€™
Support Rating: published at â€˜2â€™
Support Rating Floor: published at â€˜BBB+â€™
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at â€˜AAA(tha)â€™; Stable
Outlook
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at â€˜F1+(tha)â€™
