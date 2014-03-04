(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said today that it
expects health
insurance and managed care companies to continue to deploy
capital through share
repurchases and acquisitions over the next 12-24 months.
Fitch views share repurchases as being the more likely use of
capital in 2014
due to the ease with which they can be executed and due to the
Affordable Care
Act's uncertain effect on the composition and profitability of
the health
insurance market. Acquisitions, especially those of health plans
rather than
providers of ancillary-related services, are more likely to be
deferred until
2015 when Fitch believes that ACA-related uncertainty will
decline.
If health insurers' earnings and share repurchase levels are
consistent with
those of recent years, Fitch does not expect them to trigger
changes in ratings
or Rating Outlooks. The impact of potential acquisitions on
ratings and rating
outlooks is more uncertain. Depending on the specifics involved,
acquisitions
are more likely than share repurchases to lead to ratings
downgrades or Negative
Outlooks.
Fitch anticipates continued growth in health insurers'
shareholders' equity
despite the expectations for ongoing share repurchases. The
agency notes that
for many health insurers, financial leverage ratios are at the
high end of
rating category guidelines. Further, many health insurers are
rapidly adding
membership and growing premium revenues. As a result, Fitch
believes that equity
growth will be necessary to prevent many health insurers'
leverage ratios from
breaching guidelines for the companies' current ratings.
For nine publicly traded health insurers followed by Fitch, cash
flow used to
repurchase shares totaled $7.9 billion in 2013, essentially flat
compared with
the prior year. In 2013, this group's median ratio of share
repurchases to net
income and median ratio of share repurchases to beginning of the
year
shareholders' equity were 56% and 7%, respectively, both up
moderately from
2012.
The report 'Health Insurers Capital Deployment Trends' is
available on the Fitch
web site at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Contact:
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Health Insurersâ€™
Capital Deployment
Trends (Share Repurchases and Acquisitions Likely to Continue)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.