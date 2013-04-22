(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the German federated State of Hamburg's Long-term local and foreign currency ratings of 'AAA'. The agency has assigned a Short-term foreign currency rating of 'F1+'.

The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. The agency has also affirmed the Long-term ratings of the bonds (ISIN) DE000A1H3ER6 and DE000A1H3EM7 at 'AAA'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating reflects the strong support mechanisms that apply to all members of the German Federation, including the State of Hamburg, and the extensive liquidity facilities they benefit from, which ensure timely debt and debt service payment.

Fitch notes that the support mechanisms apply uniformly to all members of the German Federation: the Federal Republic of Germany (Germany; 'AAA'/Stable/'F1+') represented by the federal government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which includes the State of Hamburg. All Laender are equally entitled to financial support in the event of financial distress irrespective of differences in economic and financial performances.

Liquidity risk is mitigated by the bilateral and mutual agreements linking all the federated states and the Bund and ensuring their ability to assist one another. Cash would only fail to be forthcoming for a Land in the event of a complete federation-wide breakdown, in which neither other Laender nor the Bund itself could provide cash. Active liquidity management and proper treasury facilities prevent any temporary delays in the provision of support.

Extensive equalisation systems and an ambitious solidarity pact compensate for financial disparities. This framework requires the financially stronger Laender to transfer part of their above-average tax proceeds to the financially weaker ones and to reduce the gap in financial strength among Laender to a minimum.

Hamburg reported an operating margin of 7.6% in 2012 (2011: 10.3%) and a small current margin of 1.5% (2011: 3.4%), driven by high interest payments. However, these were reduced to EUR827m in 2012 from about EUR1bn in 2008. According to the current biannual budget for 2013/14 and the city's own forecasts, budgetary performance is likely to improve. Hamburg expects operating revenue growth to exceed growth of operating expenditure resulting in an operating margin of above 10% in 2013-2016. This should improve the debt coverage ratios and operating balance should again be sufficient to cover interest paid, while it was 1.0x in 2012.

Direct debt totaled EUR23bn at end-2012. The biannual budget for 2013/14 and the medium-term financial plan foresees a marginal continuous increase of debt up to 2016, when direct debt could total EUR23.9bn (excluding Kassenkredite).

Hamburg's broad public sector is made of about 50 majority-owned public sector entities and guarantees amounting to EUR14.1bn at end-2012.

The city-state of Hamburg is located in the north of Germany with a population of about 1.8 million at end-2012. Its GDP of EUR95.8bn accounted for almost 3.6% of national GDP in 2012. Its GDP per capita of EUR53,091 is by far the highest among the 16 German states and 65% above Germany's average of EUR32,281. The unemployment rate was 7.6% in March 2013, roughly in line with that of Germany (7.2%).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A negative rating action would be triggered by a change in the ratings of Germany. Any change in the support scheme would require a review of the rating.

RATING ASSUMPTIONS

The rating is sensitive to a number of assumptions.

- Fitch assumes no change in the support mechanisms linking the rating of the Laender to that of the Bund.

- Fitch assumes no change in the financial equalisation system in place.

- Fitch further assumes the Laender will have future good access to liquidity and their active liquidity management and proper treasury facilities to remain sophisticated.