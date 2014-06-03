(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has newly
published criteria
assumptions for assessing credit risk in Swiss residential
mortgage loan pools.
The criteria replace the assumptions laid out in the rating
reports of the Swiss
covered bond programmes rated by Fitch. It does not have any
impact on the
existing covered bond ratings.
Fitch has set its 'Bsf' foreclosure frequency (FF) assumption at
0.96% for a
Swiss five-year mortgage loan. This assumption was derived from
historical
performance data of several Swiss originators.
Mortgage loans in Switzerland often have a fairly short term
(five to 10 years).
The loan contracts - often consisting of several tranches with
different
characteristics such as term or interest rate - are usually
refinanced at
maturity with a new loan. Under Swiss regulation, loans have to
be amortised in
20 years to 66.7% loan to value (LTV). Thereafter the
outstanding loan balances
are usually held at approximately 60%-66% LTV to maintain tax
advantages.
A refinancing might prove difficult in times of economic stress,
when banks are
no longer able or willing to extend or renew loans. As a result,
a loan's
contractual maturity might not necessarily be a reflection of
its risk horizon
in a stressed economic environment. To account for this risk,
Fitch applies
maturity adjustment factors (MAFs) to the 'Bsf' FF, thus
increasing it. The MAFs
are determined by analysing the loan's risk horizon under
stressed conditions
(the method and rationale are described in detail in the
criteria report).
When setting its loss severity assumptions, Fitch differentiates
between eight
Swiss regions. This reflects the heterogeneity of price
development in the
different regions: for example, price appreciation in the Lake
Geneva region has
been significantly higher than in other regions. In addition,
the agency also
differentiates by houses vs. flats - price development for flats
is considered
to be higher-risk than for houses.
Swiss property prices have been gaining momentum since 2000. In
2013, prices
increased on average by approximately 2.5% for houses and 4% for
flats. However,
this was a lower rate of increase than in previous years. The
main drivers for
price appreciation are low interest rates, a stable economy,
rise of disposable
income and steady net immigration.
Fitch expects property prices to stabilise in the medium term.
Despite high
price levels in certain regions, the agency does not expect an
abrupt price
decline. Nevertheless, to reflect uncertainties Fitch set a
'Bsf' house price
decline (HPD) assumption varying from 4% (for example, houses
and flats in
eastern Switzerland) to 15% (flats in Lake Geneva region),
depending on the
recent price increases in each region.
The 'AAA' HPD levels allow for substantial buffer over the
historical
peak-to-trough price development. They range from 25% (for
example, houses in
eastern Switzerland) to 60% (flats in Lake Geneva region).
The quick sale adjustment (QSA) reflects the likelihood of
additional price
declines if a repossessed property must be sold in a falling
market and/or
within a short period. Historical foreclosure data, comparing
the market price
of the property at the time of a forced sale with prices
achieved in the sales
process, are the basis for Fitch's QSA assumptions. Fitch
identified limited
differences in observed QSAs by region or property type and
therefore did not
differentiate. The agency assumed across all rating scenarios a
QSA of 15%,
which includes some buffer over the observed country-wide
average to address
data limitations.
Our market value decline (MVD) assumptions, being a combination
of HPD and QSA,
range from 66% (flats in Lake Geneva region) to 18% (for
example, houses and
flats in eastern Switzerland).
The HPD and MVD assumptions for individual regions and property
types, as well
as for the different rating categories can be found in the
criteria report.
The report entitled "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Switzerland:
Mortgage Loss and
Cash Flow Assumptions" should be read together with "EMEA RMBS
Master Rating
Criteria", "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", and "EMEA
RMBS Cash Flow
Analysis Criteria", dated 28 May 2014 for a comprehensive
understanding of
Fitch's approach to rating Swiss RMBS and covered bonds.
