(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings published its 'Tech Dashboard' report today. This report is intended to give a quarterly summary of actual revenue performance and management guidance and statements for the five sub-sectors within the U.S. Technology supply chain. The report will be published quarterly and replaces the previous quarterly report titled 'Tech Supply Chain Monitor'. The report, 'Tech Dashboard' is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.