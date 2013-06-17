(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has issued its Telecom & Cable Company Handbook today, which offers a detailed review of companies in the U.S. and Canada telecom and cable sector. This 166-page special report provides detailed information for companies Fitch covers in the sector, including individual company rating rationales and rating drivers, key covenant summaries, debt structure diagrams, and other financial summary information. Pension analyses and recovery worksheets are also included where applicable. 'Fitch's Telecom & Cable Company Handbook: a Detailed Review of Companies in the U.S. and Canada Telecom and Cable Sector' is available on Fitch Ratings' web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Mike Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch's Telecom & Cable Company Handbook (A Detailed Review of Companies in the U.S. and Canada Telecom and Cable Sector) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.