MOVES- Aurelius Equity, Markel International, Northern Trust
March 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The latest issue of Weekly Wire, a compendium of the credit commentary published on Fitch Wire through the week, is now available.
The newsletter is published every Monday. For the current edition, please click on the Related Research link. To subscribe to Fitch Wire's daily email please write to louise.warner@fitchratings.com
March 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* AION Capital Partners Limited to acquire a majority interest in Planetcast Media Services Limited
* Posts 13.1 billion forint ($45.90 million) after-tax profit in 2016